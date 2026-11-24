Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has clarified what it means to be a Permanent Resident (PR) in the country, with key details on official blue card identification

The ICA also outlined an important travel rule that every PR must follow when leaving and returning to Singapore

Foreigners who are eligible can now submit and track their PR application online in as little as 90 minutes

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the conditions under which foreigners granted Permanent Resident (PR) status receive a blue Singapore Identity Card (IC), drawing renewed attention to what the status entails for those living in the country.

According to ICA's official Permanent Residence Application page, last updated on November 24, 2026, a Permanent Resident is a foreigner who has been granted permanent residence status, giving them the right to reside in Singapore on a permanent basis.

Singapore explains eligibility age for blue card. Photo credit: BBC, John W. Banagan/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Blue Singapore IC and the age requirement for PRs

A key detail in ICA's overview is the age threshold attached to receiving the blue Singapore IC.

PRs who are 15 years old and above will be issued the blue Identity Card. Those below the age of 15 do not receive the blue card under this rule.

The ICA also spelt out a travel obligation that applies to all PRs. Any Permanent Resident who wishes to travel outside Singapore and return in that same capacity must hold a valid Re-Entry Permit (REP).

Without a valid REP, a PR who travels overseas will not be able to return to Singapore as a Permanent Resident.

How to apply for Singapore permanent residence online

For those who meet the eligibility criteria, ICA provides an e-Service through which applicants can both submit and track their PR application entirely online.

The authority notes that the online application process takes approximately 90 minutes to complete.

The application follows a structured process that includes checking eligibility, preparing the required documents, applying online, and subsequently checking the application status, which applicants can also monitor through the MyICA portal.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng