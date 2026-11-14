Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed his wife in part of a staff email sent on November 8, 2026, saying his actions hurt her and their children

Huang told his family they deserved his honesty and loyalty but that he had let them down and damaged the life they built together

The tech billionaire closed his message with a direct plea for his family's privacy, insisting they bear no responsibility for his choices

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang directed a deeply personal message to his wife and children in a staff-wide email on November 8, 2026, publicly admitting to marital infidelity and asking his family for the chance to earn back their trust.

In the email, obtained by CNBC, Huang opened by acknowledging an obligation to two groups of people: his family and his colleagues. His words to his wife and children were direct and unsparing.

Jensen Huang's emotional message to wife released online. Photo credit: The New York Times, Town And Country.

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"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

Huang Acknowledges the Life He Damaged

The Nvidia chief went beyond a simple admission, reflecting on what his family had given him and what he had taken for granted.

He said that throughout his life, his family had been a consistent source of love and support, and that in return they deserved his honesty and loyalty.

Instead, he wrote, he had let them down and "damaged the life we built together." He also stated that he takes full responsibility for the hurt he caused and accepts the criticism that follows.

Addressing his wife and family directly, Huang wrote:

"I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust."

Huang Asks the Public to Spare His Family

One of the most striking aspects of the email was its closing line, in which Huang separated his family entirely from the controversy surrounding him.

"My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy," he wrote.

The request came amid a wider public moment for the Nvidia CEO. Separately, Nvidia's board announced it had initiated an independent investigation into Huang's relationship with a woman whom intelligence agencies described as a Chinese spy, a matter Huang said he would fully cooperate with.

Woman speaks about 'embattled' Huang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aradhna Gupta Dayal shared a personal account of meeting Jensen Huang in Palo Alto in early 2022, when he was still largely unknown outside tech circles.

Huang reportedly advised her to look at Nvidia stock, which was sitting around $20 at the time, a tip she turned down.

Source: Legit.ng