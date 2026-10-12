Some countries allow foreigners to join the military, and the US requires non-citizens to hold a Green Card and speak, read and write English fluently

Australia, Canada, the UK and Denmark each set specific residency, citizenship or nationality rules for foreign military applicants

Spain allows citizens of 18 Hispanic American countries and Equatorial Guinea to enlist under its eligibility rules

The governments of some countries have clarified that non-citizens are legally permitted to enlist in their military.

They published official requirements on their government information portal regarding the categories of foreigners that could fit into the role.

US and UK allow foreigners join their military force. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng details the criteria for foreigners to join the army in six countries.

1. US allows foreigners to join Army

The US government listed the following requirements that non-citizen applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for enlistment:

1. Hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

2. Be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

Both conditions must be met. A Green Card alone is not sufficient if the applicant cannot demonstrate full English proficiency, and English fluency without permanent resident status equally disqualifies an applicant.

2. Australia lists foreigners who can join its army

The Australian Government opened Australian Defence Force (ADF) recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible non-citizens to serve without first obtaining Australian citizenship.

The announcement, made on June 4, 2024, and applicable in 2026, names the following countries whose permanent residents can apply to join the ADF: New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada.

3. Canada opens military recruitment to permanent residents

Canada outlined the precise conditions under which permanent residents who are not yet citizens may be accepted into the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to the Department of National Defence's official enrolment policy.

Canadian military: 3 conditions permanent residents must meet:

The applicant must commit to applying for Canadian citizenship as soon as they become legally eligible to do so.

The applicant must satisfy a special need within the armed forces.

The Commander of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group must be satisfied that the enrolment would not work against Canada's national interest.

4. UK Army opens employment to commonwealth nations

According to the official guidance, applicants must be a British or Irish national, or a Commonwealth citizen to be eligible.

The Commonwealth is a political association of 56 member countries, most of which were formerly part of the British Empire. Members span Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, and include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, and Jamaica, among many others.

The army listed the following categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible to apply:

Commonwealth citizens who are resident in the United Kingdom.

Commonwealth citizens who are resident outside the United Kingdom, subject to the application window being open.

Irish nationals.

Nationals of other countries may be considered in exceptional circumstances, subject to specific eligibility criteria.

5. Denmark welcomes foreigners to join army

To qualify:

A foreign national must hold a valid residence and work permit in Denmark

They must be able to show documented ties to the country

They must have applied for Danish citizenship or be intending to do so.

Anyone who meets all three criteria will be treated on equal terms with Danish citizens during the Armed Forces Day assessment.

6. Spain welcomes 18 nationalities to join military

Spain's armed forces announced that nationals from 18 Hispanic American and Equatorial Guinean countries can enlist without holding Spanish citizenship.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence listed specific requirements that foreign applicants must meet to be considered for recruitment into the military.

The countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng