Minister Hannatu Musawa made the Edochie family home her first stop upon arriving in Enugu

She met with the late actor's widow, Josephine, to deliver a personal message from President Tinubu

Pete Edochie passed away on November 25, 2026, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, paid a condolence visit to the family of late veteran actor Pete Edochie at their Enugu residence on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Musawa shared footage of the visit on her social media page, showing her seated with members of the Edochie household, including the actor's widow, Josephine. In the clip, the minister and Josephine are seen in conversation, with Musawa delivering a message directly from the presidency.

Hannatu Musawa delivers President Tinubu’s condolences to Pete Edochie's family. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

She revealed that heading to the Edochie home was her first order of business upon landing in Enugu, underscoring the significance the federal government placed on the visit.

Musawa conveys Tinubu's message to the family

In her words, Musawa wrote: "On arriving in Enugu this morning, my first stop was the home of the late legendary actor, Pete Edochie, to commiserate with his family and convey the condolences of Mr President. His passing is a great loss to the nation. However, his legacy will live on through his art, the stories he told and the many lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace."

Pete Edochie's passing

Pete Edochie died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12:30am in Enugu. He was 79 years old. His son, Leo Edochie, broke the news in an official statement released on behalf of the family, confirming that the screen legend had been battling prostate cancer for some time before his death.

Edochie remains one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors, widely recognised for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's *Things Fall Apart*, a role that cemented his place in African cultural history.

Hannatu Musawa meets Pete Edochie's widow, Josephine, during a condolence visit, carrying a message from Abuja. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie evoked emotions after he shared how he felt about losing his father, Pete Edochie.

The video from Tinubu's minister to Pete Edochie's residence

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng