New Zealand Releases List of 58 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa
- New Zealand has published an official document listing countries and territories whose citizens qualify for visa-waiver travel
- Kuwait appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning its citizens are currently excluded from the waiver benefit
- A footnote on the document specifies that the visa waiver does not apply to travellers holding alien's passports issued by listed countries
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New Zealand has released an official list of 58 countries and territories whose nationals can travel to the country without obtaining a visa in advance.
The list, published in Amendment Circular 2026-35 by Immigration New Zealand, sets out which nationalities benefit from the country's visa-waiver arrangement. One notable entry is Kuwait, which appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals do not currently benefit from the waiver despite being named on the document.
Countries on New Zealand's visa-waiver list
The full list of countries and territories eligible for visa-waiver travel to New Zealand is as follows:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
Important conditions for visa-waiver travellers
The document includes a footnote clarifying that the visa waiver does not extend to people travelling on alien's passports, meaning non-citizen travel documents, issued by any of the listed countries or territories. Travellers holding such documents would still be required to obtain a visa before entering New Zealand, regardless of which country issued their passport.
New Zealand's visa-waiver programme allows qualifying nationals to visit for short stays without going through the standard visa application process, though travellers may still be required to meet other entry requirements upon arrival.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for E-1 Treaty Trader Visa.
New Zealand: Rules for resident visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced five key rules resident visa holders must follow, including visa expiry dates, travel conditions and entry limits.
The rules could affect a holder’s right to return to New Zealand: if they are outside the country after their travel deadline passes, their resident visa can no longer be used to re-enter.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng