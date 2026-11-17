New Zealand has published an official document listing countries and territories whose citizens qualify for visa-waiver travel

Kuwait appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning its citizens are currently excluded from the waiver benefit

A footnote on the document specifies that the visa waiver does not apply to travellers holding alien's passports issued by listed countries

New Zealand has released an official list of 58 countries and territories whose nationals can travel to the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list, published in Amendment Circular 2026-35 by Immigration New Zealand, sets out which nationalities benefit from the country's visa-waiver arrangement. One notable entry is Kuwait, which appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals do not currently benefit from the waiver despite being named on the document.

New Zealand mentions the countries that qualify for visa-waiver travel. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on New Zealand's visa-waiver list

The full list of countries and territories eligible for visa-waiver travel to New Zealand is as follows:

Andorra Argentina Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan South Korea Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Netherlands Norway Oman Poland Portugal Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United States of America Uruguay Vatican City

Important conditions for visa-waiver travellers

The document includes a footnote clarifying that the visa waiver does not extend to people travelling on alien's passports, meaning non-citizen travel documents, issued by any of the listed countries or territories. Travellers holding such documents would still be required to obtain a visa before entering New Zealand, regardless of which country issued their passport.

New Zealand's visa-waiver programme allows qualifying nationals to visit for short stays without going through the standard visa application process, though travellers may still be required to meet other entry requirements upon arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for E-1 Treaty Trader Visa.

New Zealand: Rules for resident visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced five key rules resident visa holders must follow, including visa expiry dates, travel conditions and entry limits.

The rules could affect a holder’s right to return to New Zealand: if they are outside the country after their travel deadline passes, their resident visa can no longer be used to re-enter.

Source: Legit.ng