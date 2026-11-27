Redeemers University released an official document listing items that incoming students must and must not bring to school

The prohibited list included everyday food items alongside clothing rules that drew attention for how specific they were

Male students and female students each faced separate dress-related restrictions outlined in the university's guidelines

A Nigerian private university has drawn attention after publishing a detailed list of items that fresh students are strictly forbidden from bringing onto its campus, with violations described as "serious misconduct."

Redeemers University, located in Ede, Osun State, released the document through its Directorate of Students Services and Support.

Redeemers University lists 11 Items students are banned from bringing to campus

Source: UGC

Titled "Approved List of Items for Fresh Students," it outlines both what new students are expected to arrive with and what they must leave at home.

What students must bring to Redeemers University

The approved items are fairly standard for hostel living. Incoming students are expected to bring a pillow, a water bucket, a mopping stick, a mopping bucket, an electric thermostat kettle and an electric pressing iron.

Both electrical appliances must not exceed 1,500 watts. Students are also required to arrive in decent clothing that conforms to the university's dress code.

Items banned from Redeemers University campus

The prohibited list is where the document becomes notably strict. Eleven categories of items are explicitly banned, and possession of any of them is classified as serious misconduct.

The ban on food ingredients alongside appliances suggests the university intends to prevent in-room cooking entirely.

Cooking equipment features heavily on the list, as well as clothing types:

1. Boiling rings

2. Rice cookers

3. Hot plates

4. Any quantity of noodles and pasta

5. Medication of any kind

6. Face caps.

7. Male students are barred from wearing or bringing necklaces, earrings, and rings.

8. Female students face their own clothing rules: trousers are not permitted on campus. The document does carve out one exception, noting that joggers may be worn for sports activities on Saturdays only.

9. The rules around jeans apply to all students. Multi-coloured jeans are not allowed.

10. Torn or "crazy" jeans are listed as prohibited items, leaving little ambiguity about the university's expectations regarding student appearance.

11. Addictive substances of any kind

The document does not state the specific consequences for students found with banned items beyond classifying the offence as serious misconduct.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng