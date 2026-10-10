Denmark has opened the door for foreign nationals living in the country to apply for military service under specific conditions

The call-up for Armed Forces Day applies to both men and women who turn 18 in a qualifying year, including non-Danish citizens

Foreign applicants must meet residency and citizenship-related requirements before they can be considered on equal terms with Danish nationals

Denmark has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals living in the country may be eligible to participate in its military service, in a move that broadens the scope of who can serve in the Danish Armed Forces.

According to Denmark's defence recruitment portal, all young people residing in Denmark who turn 18 in the relevant year are called up for Armed Forces Day, known locally as Forsvarets Dag.

Denmark lists 3 key conditions for foreigners to join its military service. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The call-up covers both men and women and is designed to evaluate a person's suitability for service while introducing them to the opportunities available across the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Danish Emergency Management Agency.

Conditions for Non-Danish citizens to join military

Foreign nationals are not automatically excluded from this process. Denmark states that non-citizens may also receive a call-up, provided they satisfy a set of conditions.

To qualify:

1. A foreign national must hold a valid residence and work permit in Denmark

2. They must be able to show documented ties to the country

3. They must have applied for Danish citizenship or be intending to do so.

Anyone who meets all three criteria will be treated on equal terms with Danish citizens during the Armed Forces Day assessment.

Danish military: How foreign citizens can apply

Beyond the automatic call-up process, foreign citizens who wish to serve in the Danish military can also apply voluntarily. Denmark's official defence careers platform allows non-citizens to submit an application to attend Forsvarets Dag directly through a self-service portal.

When assessing voluntary applications from foreign nationals, the Danish military considers several factors: whether the applicant holds a valid residence and work permit, the strength of their other ties to Denmark, and whether they have applied or intend to apply for citizenship.

The conditions reflect Denmark's broader approach to military recruitment, which links eligibility for service to a person's connection to the country rather than citizenship alone. For many foreigners living and working in Denmark, particularly those on the path to naturalisation, the policy opens a formal route into the country's armed forces.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng