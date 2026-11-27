Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel has defended Veekee James following criticism over the initial withdrawal of a N4 million scholarship at her event

Prudent claimed the scholarship recipient ignored repeated calls to come forward and appeared uninterested in collecting the offer

She also compared the woman's alleged reaction with that of another attendee who reportedly ran to the stage crying and apologising

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the initial withdrawal of the N4 million scholarship given by fellow designer Veekee James.

The incident attracted public criticism after the scholarship was reportedly withdrawn from its intended recipient, with some people questioning how the situation was handled.

However, Prudent has come forward to defend Veekee and her team, offering a different account of what allegedly happened before the decision was made.

Prudent Gabriel claims the woman did not appear interested when she was called to the stage to receive the scholarship. Photos: @veekee_james/@prudent_gabriel/IG.

Source: Instagram

Prudent shares what happened at the event

In her account, Prudent claimed the woman did not appear interested when she was called to the stage to receive the scholarship.

She alleged that people seated close to the recipient urged her to hurry up, but she continued walking slowly.

Prudent also claimed she called out to the woman several times without getting a response.

According to her, the recipient eventually arrived at the stage, posed for a photograph, and left without appreciating her or the team.

Prudent contrasted this with another attendee who allegedly rushed towards the stage crying and apologising after explaining that she had heard her number called but could not locate it.

Prudent responds to accusations against Veekee

Addressing those accusing the team of deliberately creating drama, Prudent questioned why they were being criticised over the incident.

She insisted that they were not interested in staging a spectacle or waiting for anyone's reaction.

Prudent maintained that when people are offered something valuable, they should show interest in coming forward to receive it.

Her defence comes amid ongoing conversations about the N4 million scholarship and the decision that initially left the intended beneficiary without the offer.

Watch the Instagram video of Prudent speaking about Veekee James here:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng