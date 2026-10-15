The UK government has confirmed which of its three military branches non-British citizens can join without a prior residency requirement

Commonwealth citizens from some specific countries are among those eligible to apply

The Royal Air Force stands apart from the Royal Navy and British Army with a stricter condition attached to eligible foreign applicants

The United Kingdom's (UK) parliament has confirmed which branches of its armed forces are open to eligible non-British nationals, following a written question tabled in April 2026.

According to the UK Parliament, both the Royal Navy and the British Army accept applications from eligible foreign nationals without requiring them to have lived in the UK beforehand. The Royal Air Force, however, typically requires candidates to have lived in the country for five to ten years before submitting an application.

The UK lists military branches for eligible citizens without a citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK military: Who is eligible to apply

Applicants must fall into one of several recognised categories. These include:

British Citizens British Overseas Citizens British Overseas Territory Citizens British National (Overseas) Citizens British Protected Persons British Subjects Irish Citizens Citizens of Commonwealth member countries.

The latter group covers nations such as:

Australia Canada New Zealand Papua New Guinea Eligibility applies whether a person holds that nationality solely or as a dual national.

The British Army's Brigade of Gurkhas, which recruits from Nepal, is also noted as a distinct arrangement within the overall structure.

Once enlisted, all members of the UK Armed Forces are subject to the National Security Vetting process administered by the Cabinet Office, regardless of their nationality or the branch they join.

United Kingdom: No changes planned

The parliamentary response made clear that the government has no current plans to revise the nationality or residency requirements that govern eligibility across any of the three branches. The rules as they stand therefore continue to favour Commonwealth nationals, who represent the broadest group of foreign citizens with a route into British military service.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering opportunities abroad under the ongoing japa wave, this confirms that a path into the UK military exists, provided an applicant holds a qualifying Commonwealth nationality and meets the relevant branch-specific conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the British Army has confirmed that its application window for Commonwealth residents is currently closed, with only one group of candidates still permitted to apply.

Australia: Joining military without citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced it will allow permanent residents from New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada to apply to join its military without first becoming citizens.

Applicants must have lived in Australia for at least a year and meet strict entry rules, including being eligible for citizenship. The change also aims to help the Australian Defence Force address recruitment shortfalls and strengthen ties with close allies.

Source: Legit.ng