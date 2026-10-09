The United States (US) government outlined the categories of non-citizens who are eligible to join its military forces

Green Card holders who meet specific English language requirements are among those who can apply to enlist

The US government also clarified that military service cannot be used as a route to enter the country or obtain a visa

The United States government has clarified which non-citizens are legally permitted to enlist in its military, publishing official requirements on its government information portal.

According to guidance published on USA.gov, while American citizenship is the standard entry point for military service, certain non-citizens also qualify under specific conditions.

US allows eligible permanent residents to join its military without citizenship. Photo credit: NurPhoto, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Who can join US military without citizenship

The US government listed the following requirements that non-citizen applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for enlistment:

1. Hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

2. Be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

Both conditions must be met. A Green Card alone is not sufficient if the applicant cannot demonstrate full English proficiency, and English fluency without permanent resident status equally disqualifies an applicant.

Why US military enlistment cannot be used as immigration route

The US government also addressed a common misconception directly, clarifying that joining the military is not a path to entering the United States or securing a visa.

The guidance explicitly states that individuals cannot use military enlistment as a means of gaining entry into the country or obtaining immigration benefits.

This clarification is particularly relevant given ongoing global interest in pathways to US residency and citizenship, especially among Nigerians and other African nationals exploring legal migration options.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US military had released the requirements for foreigners seeking to become Army civilians.

Requirements to become US military officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had shared the conditions to become its military officer.

According to information published by the US Embassy, the selection process for a commissioned officer is described as highly competitive and structured around four core requirements.

The citizenship requirement stands as the defining barrier for foreign nationals.

Source: Legit.ng