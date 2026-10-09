The British Army confirmed that its application window for Commonwealth residents is currently closed, with one exception

The Army said it received an unprecedented volume of applications during the 2024 recruitment window and is still working through them

The UK military has specific nationality rules that determine which foreign nationals are eligible to apply to join

The British Army has clarified which foreign nationals are eligible to join its ranks, confirming that the application window for Commonwealth residents is currently closed except for those applying as musicians.

The information was published on the official British Army recruitment website, which sets out the nationality criteria that all applicants must meet.

UK explains which foreigners can apply to join the British Army, Navy and Air Force. Photo credit: Cunaplus_M.Faba, Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

The Army said it received an unprecedented volume of applications during the 2024 recruitment window and is still working through them. Any 2024 applications submitted without a Recruit Bounty Scheme sponsor will be rejected.

Who can join the British Army?

According to the official guidance, applicants must be a British or Irish national, or a Commonwealth citizen to be eligible.

The Commonwealth is a political association of 56 member countries, most of which were formerly part of the British Empire. Members span Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, and include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, and Jamaica, among many others.

The army listed the following categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible to apply:

1. Commonwealth citizens who are resident in the United Kingdom.

2. Commonwealth citizens who are resident outside the United Kingdom, subject to the application window being open.

3. Irish nationals.

4. Nationals of other countries may be considered in exceptional circumstances, subject to specific eligibility criteria.

British military: What applicants should know

The Army advised candidates not to contact recruitment offices to chase updates, and instead to monitor their online portals, where they will receive notifications about next steps.

"Commonwealth soldiers are, and always will be, an important and valued part of the fabric of the British Army," the army said in its published guidance, adding that it thanks all Commonwealth candidates and their sponsors for their patience and commitment.

Candidates who applied during the 2024 window and secured a Recruit Bounty Scheme sponsor remain in the system, while those who did not will have their applications turned down.

The Army did not specify when the application window for overseas Commonwealth residents would reopen.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had explained how foreigners can join its army.

Who cannot join the British Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK military had shared who cannot join the British Army.

The guidance, which addresses eligibility requirements for prospective soldiers, is direct in its language.

The prohibition covers all individuals currently holding refugee status or undergoing the asylum-seeking process in the United Kingdom.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng