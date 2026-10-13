Australia's Queensland Police Force opened its recruitment to foreign nationals from five specific countries, listing exact passport requirements

Citizens from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland are among those eligible to apply

The Queensland Police Service has set out clear visa eligibility conditions that all foreign applicants must satisfy before submitting an application

Australia's Queensland Police Service has revealed the five countries whose passport holders are eligible to apply for a position in the Queensland Police Force.

The announcement confirms that the force is open to foreign recruits, provided they hold a valid passport issued by one of the named countries or hold citizenship of any of them.

Australia announces police recruitment opportunity for citizens of 5 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/DAVID GRAY

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible to join Queensland Police Force

The Queensland Police Service listed the following five countries whose citizens may apply:

1. United Kingdom

2. United States of America

3. Canada

4. New Zealand

5. Republic of Ireland

Alongside holding a valid passport from one of these countries, applicants must also satisfy the Department of Immigration's visa eligibility requirements.

The Queensland Police Service stated:

"You are a citizen of and hold a valid passport issued by the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand or the Republic of Ireland, with your application."

One important passport distinction was also flagged in the requirements. The Queensland Police Service noted that British National (Overseas) passports are not acceptable as evidence of eligibility, meaning applicants from Hong Kong holding that specific passport category would not qualify under this route.

What this means for eligible foreign applicants

For citizens of the five listed countries looking to build a law enforcement career in Australia, the Queensland Police Force represents a notable opportunity. Meeting the passport requirement is, however, only one part of the process, as applicants must also independently meet the broader Department of Immigration visa conditions that govern their ability to live and work in Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service has not specified any additional country beyond the five listed, meaning citizens of other nations, including those from across Africa, are not eligible under this particular recruitment pathway.

Australia names people eligible to join army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Australian government had opened its Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible non-citizens to apply without first obtaining Australian citizenship.

The countries are New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, with applicants required to have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet other entry and security requirements.

Source: Legit.ng