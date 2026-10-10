Spain's armed forces announced that nationals from 18 Hispanic American and Equatorial Guinean countries can enlist without holding Spanish citizenship

The Spanish Ministry of Defence listed specific requirements that foreign applicants must meet to be considered for recruitment into the military

One country on the list faces an additional documentation hurdle before its citizens can be cleared to join the Spanish Armed Forces

Spain has opened the doors of its armed forces to citizens of 19 countries across Latin America and Africa, allowing them to enlist without first acquiring Spanish citizenship.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence published the regulations on its official recruitment portal, specifying that nationals from qualifying Hispanic American nations and Equatorial Guinea are eligible to apply for positions in the Spanish Armed Forces under a dedicated foreign applicants framework.

Which countries qualify for Spain military?

The full list of qualifying nations includes:

Argentina Bolivia Costa Rica Colombia Chile Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Equatorial Guinea Honduras Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Dominican Republic Uruguay Venezuela

According to the official guidelines, citizens from these countries who wish to "learn a profession while you work" are encouraged to consider a career in Spain's military, with the recruitment drive framed as an opportunity to gain stable employment and improve integration into Spanish society.

Spanish military: Peru faces extra documentation step

While most of the listed countries face the same standard application process, Peru is a notable exception. Peruvian citizens must provide documentary proof that the relevant authority or organisation in Peru has expressly authorised their enlistment in the Spanish Armed Forces. Alternatively, applicants must show evidence that such authorisation has already been formally requested. This additional step sets Peru apart from the other 18 eligible nations on the list.

The announcement is particularly relevant for citizens from these countries who are already living in Spain and seeking a structured career path, as well as those considering relocating.

Military service in Spain offers a route to professional development and social stability without the prerequisite of naturalisation, which typically requires a minimum of two years of legal residency for Hispanic American nationals, compared to ten years for most other foreign nationals.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng