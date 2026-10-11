Canada's Department of National Defence published the eligibility rules permanent residents must meet before they can enlist in the Canadian Armed Forces

The rules specify three conditions a non-citizen permanent resident must satisfy, including a commitment to pursue Canadian citizenship as soon as they become eligible

Applicants must also pass a character assessment, which covers security screening and compliance with conduct policies on issues such as drugs and harassment

Canada has outlined the precise conditions under which permanent residents who are not yet citizens may be accepted into the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to the Department of National Defence's official enrolment policy.

Under the policy, most applicants are required to hold Canadian citizenship. However, permanent residents who obtained their status under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act may also qualify, provided they meet three specific conditions simultaneously.

Canada lists 3 conditions for permanent residents to join its military. Photo: Getty

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Canadian military: Conditions permanent residents must meet

1. The applicant must commit to applying for Canadian citizenship as soon as they become legally eligible to do so.

2. They must satisfy a special need within the armed forces.

3. The Commander of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group must be satisfied that the enrolment would not work against Canada's national interest.

All three conditions must be met together. The policy also clarifies that a person who holds dual citizenship, meaning they are both a Canadian citizen and a citizen of another country, is permitted to enrol without restriction.

Canadian military: Good character requirements also apply

Beyond citizenship or residency status, every applicant must demonstrate good character. The policy sets out three requirements under this category.

The applicant must achieve an enhanced reliability security status in line with the National Defence Security Policy. They must also show a willingness to comply with CAF conduct standards covering alcohol-related misconduct, sexual misconduct, harassment, drug use, and racism. Finally, they must have no outstanding obligations to the judicial system at the time of application.

The conditions apply uniformly across applicants and form part of the broader enrolment standards that govern entry into Canada's military.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng