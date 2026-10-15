The New Zealand Defence Force has published eligibility criteria for overseas applicants from four specific nations seeking to join its military ranks

Applicants must be serving members or citizens of the UK, Australia, the USA, or Canada to qualify for consideration

A temporary pause on recruiting candidates who require a Skilled Migrant Category visa has been in place since October 2023

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has outlined the conditions under which citizens from four countries can apply to serve in its military, publishing detailed eligibility and visa requirements on its official recruitment portal.

According to the NZDF, only citizens of the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada are eligible to apply. To qualify, an applicant must either be a currently serving member of the armed forces in one of those four countries and eligible for release within 18 months, or hold citizenship of at least 10 years in one of the eligible nations. Applicants who have lived in New Zealand for five or more years may also be considered.

New Zealand mentions the visa requirements citizens of 4 countries need to join the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Visa path for military recruits

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must apply for New Zealand Permanent Residence as part of the enlistment process. The NZDF recommends applicants pursue this through the Skilled Migrant Category pathway. Once enlisted and eligible, recruits are also expected to obtain New Zealand citizenship.

Beyond citizenship and residency requirements, applicants must meet the NZDF's current vacancy and rank criteria at the time of application, so not all eligible nationals are guaranteed a position regardless of their background.

Skilled migrant pause affects some candidates

One notable restriction currently affecting overseas recruitment is a temporary pause on candidates who would require a Skilled Migrant Category visa to enter New Zealand. The NZDF confirmed the pause took effect in October 2023, meaning the force is temporarily unable to recruit overseas applicants whose pathway to enlistment depends on that specific visa category.

The NZDF said it is working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to change this arrangement, though it has not publicly confirmed a timeline for lifting the pause.

The development is particularly relevant for skilled military personnel in the UK, Australia, the US, and Canada who may be considering a career transition to the New Zealand armed forces, as the visa route available to them directly affects whether an application can currently proceed.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand named the visa holders allowed to run businesses, while others must be employees.

New Zealand military: Foreigners temporarily barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its temporary pause on recruiting overseas candidates who need a Skilled Migrant visa to join its Defence Force.

The pause follows changes to visa criteria, and there is no clear timeline for when applications will resume. New Zealand’s military is working with immigration officials to resolve the issue.

Source: Legit.ng