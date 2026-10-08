A Nigerian hairstylist based in the UK shared an emotional TikTok video revealing she had just 9 days left on her visa and was putting her Lagos salon up for sale

The salon owner listed her Nigerian business, which has 10 workstations across hair, barbing, nails, makeup, and lash services, at an asking price of N25 million

She explained that a change in UK immigration rules blocked the route she had planned to use, leaving her scrambling to raise funds to remain in the country

A Nigerian hairstylist running a beauty salon in the UK has gone viral after posting a candid, emotionally raw TikTok video disclosing that her British visa expires in nine days and that she is selling her Lagos-based salon to fund her stay.

The salon owner, who posts under the handle @angeldmariahbeautysalon, filmed herself inside a moving car and attached an inset clip showing her Nigerian salon's interior, complete with styling stations, wigs on display, and a well-stocked product inventory.

A lady in UK to sell her Lagos salon for N25m as visa expires soon. Photo: TikTok/@angeldmariahbeautysalon

Source: Getty Images

A text overlay on the video read:

"Visa 🇬🇧 ends in 9days, Nigeria salon for sale, Asking price 25m."

Nigerian salon owner sells shop over UK visa struggles

Speaking directly to the camera, the hairstylist explained that the business she is putting up for sale has ten active workstations: three for hair stylists, three for barbers, one pedicurist, one nail technician, one makeup artist, and one lash technician.

She is asking N25 million for the entire setup, including all equipment and inventory, and urged only serious buyers to contact her via direct message.

She was candid about why she found herself in this position, stating that a change in UK immigration rules had rendered her ineligible for the visa route she had been counting on.

"I only needed extra three to six months to get myself together and that was the plan," she said, adding that she had not anticipated things reaching this point.

Lady risks losing British residency as visa expires soon

Despite the weight of the situation, she was firm that returning to Nigeria permanently was not an option she was willing to consider. "This is now my home," she said of the UK, noting that she was proud of her Nigerian roots but had built her life in Britain.

She also addressed supporters who had donated to her GoFundMe, expressing gratitude while emphasising that her priority was bookings at her UK salon. "Please don't forget to book appointments. I beg. That is the main deal," she said.

She pushed back against those leaving dismissive comments, saying that people outside the UK had no full understanding of the new immigration rules and what they had meant for her options.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians react as UK-based lady sells salon

The post drew a wave of responses, with many questioning the logic of selling a Nigerian business to fund a stay in the UK.

Might Guy said:

"After selling, u want to still use the money in UK? Why not try another country?"

Chisom said:

"I don't understand pls, If Uk visa ends in 9 days, that is expire in 9 days, if you're out of option to stay in Uk, u can come to Nigeria and continue running your business, why sell the business, when you're coming back?? I'm lost sincerely"

Ebuka said:

"its important to know when to come back home, NOTHING, good comes out of desperation. all the best"

Nawtieenero said:

"Sorry but if am in a country and i can't make money in that country to renew my visa. That i have to sell my business in Nigeria to renew my visa, please why should i stay in that kind of country? Please it just a genuine question."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng