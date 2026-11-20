France's official public service portal has outlined the proof of residence documents required for a naturalisation application

The required documents vary depending on whether the applicant is a tenant, a property owner, or is being hosted by someone else

France updated the guidance on 1 January 2026, and a simulator tool is available to help applicants generate a personalised document checklist

France has officially outlined what foreign nationals must provide as proof of residence when applying for French citizenship, with requirements varying based on the applicant's living situation.

The guidance, verified on 1 January 2026 by the Directorate of Legal and Administrative Information under the Prime Minister's office, is published on the French public service portal and applies to all foreigners going through the naturalisation process.

France lists documents foreigners need to prove residence for citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

France citizenship residence proof: What tenants must submit

Applicants who rent their accommodation are required to submit three specific types of documents: a copy of their lease agreement, their three most recent rent receipts, and their latest phone or electricity bill.

Those who own their property face a simpler requirement. A certificate of ownership issued by a notary is sufficient to satisfy the residence condition for a naturalisation application.

Proof of residence for French citizenship: Hosted applicants

Foreign nationals who live with someone else rather than renting or owning independently must provide an accommodation certificate from the person hosting them, along with that person's proof of identity, such as a national identity card or passport.

The French government has also made a simulator available on its public service portal to help applicants produce a tailored list of documents based on their personal circumstances. However, the portal notes that additional documents may still be requested depending on the specifics of an individual case, meaning applicants should be prepared to provide more than the standard list if asked.

Proof of residence is one of several conditions that must be met during the French naturalisation process, which requires applicants to demonstrate stable and continuous ties to France before a citizenship application can proceed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng