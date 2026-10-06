Akinsola Divine shared her University of Ibadan admission journey on TikTok, revealing she almost did not think her story was worth posting

The young lady said she was nervous about the UI post-UTME because of how difficult people claimed it was

She described the stress of locating CBT centres, travelling interstate, and managing exam logistics just to get to this point

Akinsola Divine, a young Nigerian student, has been offered admission to study Data Science at the University of Ibadan after scoring 260 in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

She shared the update on her TikTok page under the handle @akinsola_divine, where she said she had almost kept the news to herself before deciding her journey was worth putting on public record.

Lady secures University of Ibadan admission with impressive JAMB score. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok /akinsola_divine, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Akinsola Divine's road to UI admission

Before the admission came through, Divine admitted she was genuinely worried about the University of Ibadan's post-UTME screening. Widely regarded as one of the tougher institutions to gain entry into in Nigeria, UI carries a reputation that unsettles many applicants ahead of its screening exercise. Despite the anxiety, she sat the examination and performed well enough to secure a place.

She wrote in her post description on TikTok:

"I didn't think this was worth sharing at first."

"But then I remember how difficult it was to get here. The stress I went through when trying to locate CBT centres... exam locations... even travelling interstate."

"maintain my arrangements, each subheading must be in sentence case and must contain keywords. Keep it as a listicle."

Data Science at University of Ibadan

The reward for all that effort was an offer to study her dream course. Commenting on the outcome, @akinsola_divine said:

"Finally, got my desired course."

Data Science is among the more competitive and in-demand courses at Nigerian universities, making her admission a notable achievement for a candidate who had to navigate interstate travel and logistical hurdles just to sit her examinations.

Her decision to share the story appears to have been driven by the hope that others going through similar struggles would find encouragement in knowing the process, however exhausting, can succeed.

The full statement and photos she shared online are below.

UI admits boy with 359 JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan admitted a young student to study Medicine and Surgery after he scored 359 in the UTME and achieved an impressive SSCE result.

The student's teacher shared his academic achievement while celebrating former students who gained admission to the institution.

Source: Legit.ng