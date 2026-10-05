Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, disclosed how a social media video changed the life of an elderly woman

The actress reportedly insisted that something had to be done after seeing the woman and her son living in a structure unfit for habitation

Weeks later, the couple completed a new house for the woman, with an emotional handover planned for Sunday

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, have shown that sometimes, one decision can completely change another person’s life.

Prince Odi shared the touching story on social media, disclosing that the couple came across a video showing an elderly woman and her son living in a dilapidated structure.

The situation reportedly struck a chord with Mercy, who insisted that they could not simply watch the video and move on.

Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, discloses how a social media video changed the life of an elderly woman. Photos: @princeodiokojie/IG.

Source: Instagram

What happened next was beyond a social media post.

According to the lawmaker, the couple began working on providing the woman and her son with a decent place to live.

Just about three weeks after the initial post, the project had been completed.

Sharing pictures of the newly built house, the politician and businessman expressed his joy at seeing the transformation.

He said the home would be officially commissioned and handed over to the woman on Sunday, October 4.

Prince Odi described the project as a journey from tears to smiles and said the woman could now proudly call the house her own.

He also congratulated her as the “newest landlady in town”, while giving God the glory for making the project possible.

Watch the video of the new house here:

Reactions trail Mercy Johnson and husband's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@fitsbyose stated:

"If there is any way to vote more than 1 one, I will vote you 1 million times... The best representative we have ever seen. God bless you sir @princeodiokojie"

@occupation_1015 wrote:

"Forgive me for asking are there no bedrooms, sitting room or kitchen in the house or it’s just the one we are seeing like this ??"

Mercy Johnson insists that something had to be done after seeing the woman and her son living in a structure unfit for habitation. Photo: @princeodiokojie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels, amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. They are supposed to arrest Epa for wrong use of power."

Source: Legit.ng