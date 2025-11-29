A lady who relocated to the UK has announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has made a U-turn in her journey.

She announced online that she has returned to Nigeria after two years in the UK.

A lady shares why she returned to Nigeria after two years in the UK. Photo: @anthea_grace

Source: Twitter

Identified on X as @anthea_grace, the lady mentioned her reason for returning.

According to her, she was returning because of the love she felt at home.

She said:

“Never thought I would use this picture like this, but here goes. Goodbye UK. Hello again, Nigeria. There is love at home.”

The lady added in the comments:

“It just wasn’t a good fit I guess.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail lady's return to Nigeria

@don_pet said:

"That’s how it should be, if you fetch water from a pot and it’s not good, pour it back!! Obu mbughari ka eji ere mbe !!"

@Rene_noire said:

"You’ll be fine."

@Choplifedoc said:

"That last line is the most important message. I hope that my future kids know that wherever they go, there’s always love at home."

@OkochaCfc said:

"What will now happen to all the people that tapped into your grace that time?"

@Ifyyodunze said:

"Lord knows I was happier when I made this move too. Welcome back girl!"

@Cnelgh said:

"I jealous you."

@RealMrKay said:

"This was how Nigerians used to roll during the era of PDP. Home was always home until APC came to power and it hasn’t looked the same for over 10 years. Dear @anthea_grace. I wish you success, new and greater opportunities. For you to make this move, it took a lot of courage and determination. Many are scared of going back due to unforeseen circumstances but it was different in your case. Go and excel. Godspeed."

@aktogbaskey said:

"I hope and pray its the best decision you make. I know some people will be insulting you but we wey dey the UK go understand say once person secure the bag here, theres nothing much that gives u the real happiness. Meanwhile, everyone have their own priorities but left to me, Uk is good for young men and women who still have the ability and the mental awareness to survive. Uk is not for the faint hearted. Depression wan wound me."

@BusyBrain1 said:

"I hope and pray this country get so good and great that we don't even think of leaving in the first place."

A lady returns to Nigeria after spending 2 years in the UK. Photo: @anthea_grace

Source: Getty Images

