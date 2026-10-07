Hair entrepreneur Bo Hair released Part 4 of CCTV surveillance footage from a December 2025 armed robbery at her Lagos home

Bo Hair pointed to her nanny Lilian Okoro's body movements during the robbery as evidence of alleged coordination with the attackers

Lilian Okoro had previously denied the accusations, stating she was wrongfully arrested and released by a court order in April 2026

Hair entrepreneur Bo Hair has released a fourth instalment of CCTV footage from an armed robbery that took place at her Lagos home, this time presenting what she describes as clear visual evidence that her former nanny, Lilian Okoro, was actively guiding the attackers during the incident.

The footage, posted to Instagram on 6 October 2026, shows grainy black-and-white surveillance video labelled "Camera 13" capturing events inside Bo Hair's bedroom.

Bo Hair reveals CCTV footage of alleged nanny involvement in home robbery. Credit: @bohair

Source: Instagram

The room appears in disarray, with scattered belongings and a bed visible throughout. Bo Hair narrated the footage herself, walking viewers through specific moments she says took months of careful review to piece together.

What Bo Hair Says the Footage Shows

According to Bo Hair, the robbery occurred in December 2025 when armed men invaded her home, threatening to harm her son and demanding cash, foreign currency, and jewellery, including a Rolex watch. She says she handed over everything.

Narrating the footage, Bo Hair pointed to repeated hand gestures and leg movements from Lilian during the ordeal.

She alleged her nanny used subtle pointing motions to direct one of the robbers towards specific locations in the room where valuables were stored, including a stash of US dollars.

Bo Hair further alleged that Lilian kept her legs crossed throughout the robbery and only lowered them after the robber successfully located and took the Rolex, which she described as the signal that the mission was complete.

"It took me months of observing days. I watched this at the time I was like, I have to watch this thing before pointing fingers," Bo Hair said in the video.

She stressed that she had been reviewing the footage carefully over several months, uncovering new details with each watch, before deciding to go public.

In her caption, she wrote:

"So now, this is the part that really broke me. He was shouting at me, saying, “My superior is with your son.” And I remember that in the first video I posted, I mistakenly said “man” instead of “son.” I remember him saying, “Just one phone call and we will blow his head.” Omo, that was when my legs started shaking. My heart literally left me. It was racing so fast. I was terrified. He then said, “We have information that you have foreign currency and gold. Bring it out. Cooperate and make this easy for your son.” And you know what? I actually believed him.

"Because earlier, when my nanny knocked on my door and I opened it, the first thing I asked was, “Where’s Bobo? Is he okay?” I genuinely thought something had happened to him. I mean, why else would my nanny be knocking on my door at midnight? Then she said, “The thieves have surrounded the house. They are with him.” The next thing I heard was a deep male voice behind her saying, “Lie down there.” Na once sleep commot my eyes. I thought I was dreaming. But what happened next is what I still cannot wrap my head around. Throughout the entire robbery, my nanny laid there with her legs crossed, pointed multiple times, directing him with her fingers on where to search, moving her head following up with the robber, until the guy eventually completed his task by collecting the Rolex, then she relaxed, you could see her drop the leg that was crossed through out the entire robbery."

CCTV footage surfaces in Bo Hair robbery case as nanny faces allegations. Credit: @bohair

Source: Instagram

Lilian Okoro denies involvement

Lilian Okoro has publicly rejected the accusations. The former nanny stated she was wrongfully arrested and detained following the incident, and was released on 27 April 2026 after a court order was granted when the case against her was withdrawn.

Lilian also disputed claims that she had fled police custody or was ever on the run.

Watch the CCTV footage Bo Hair shared on Instagram:

US returns 30 stolen antique artworks to Cambodia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States returned 30 stolen works of art and antiquities to Cambodia that had been looted from the southeast Asian nation, including from an ancient Khmer city, and illegally trafficked around the world for decades.

Manhattan federal prosecutor Damian Williams officially handed over the looted antiquities to Cambodia's ambassador to the United States, Keo Chhea, in front of press.

Source: Legit.ng