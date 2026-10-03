A woman identified as Mary Edris publicly called out actress Irewole Olaniyan over an alleged three-year affair with her husband

Mary claimed the actress initially denied knowing the man was married but allegedly continued the relationship, which he reportedly funded

The woman said her husband had ended things with Irewole, yet the actress kept reaching out through different numbers and requesting money

A married woman has dragged Nollywood actress Irewole Olaniyan into a very public storm, accusing her of carrying on a secret romance with her husband for three years.

The woman, who identified herself as Mary Edris, took to social media to air her grievances in a lengthy post that has since been deleted.

Nollywood actress caught in marital drama as woman alleges three-year relationship. Credit: @irewoleolaniyan

Source: Instagram

In it, she described the actress as a "home wrecker" who had made her marriage a living nightmare and said she had reached her breaking point after years of holding her peace.

According to Mary, she had previously contacted Irewole privately to address the situation woman to woman.

The actress reportedly denied any knowledge that the man was married, dismissed him as not her type, called him names, and claimed to have blocked him. Mary, however, said none of that was true and that the relationship carried on regardless.

Alleged Trips, Bags, and Movie Funding

Mary went further, alleging that her husband had been bankrolling significant aspects of Irewole's career and lifestyle.

She claimed he funded the actress's movie productions, sponsored trips, and gifted her expensive bags. Most notably, Mary alleged that the two travelled together to South Africa in September 2024.In her post,

she wrote: "She portrays herself as a successful, hardworking, and consistent actress; meanwhile, she's a home wrecker."

She added that despite her husband reportedly ending the relationship, Irewole had allegedly continued reaching out using different phone numbers and asking for money.

Irewole Olaniyan’s alleged affair with married man sparks controversy. Credit: @irewoleolaniyan

Source: Instagram

To support her claims, Mary shared screenshots purportedly showing Irewole insisting she had ended things with the man long ago and accusing Mary of attempting to damage her reputation.

Mary also addressed her own family and friends directly in the post, writing:

"I want to apologise to my family and friends who might seem disappointed in me for coming out this way, but just know I've held my peace for so long, and if you haven't been in my shoes, you wouldn't know how it fits."

See the viral Instagram post from the married woman:

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of her late husband with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him long after his death.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout.

Source: Legit.ng