A Nigerian man who lived in the United Kingdom for 33 years has returned to his home country.

He shared a video of himself at the airport as he shared his experience and why he decided to return to Nigeria for good.

In the video by @tonykay.club on TikTok, the man shared that he had made up his mind to return home.

He said:

“I am checking out of Nigeria after 33 yrs in the UK for good. I have made up my mind. My country, the federal republic of Nigeria, is getting better… Bola Ahmed Tinubu is putting Nigeria back where it belongs.”

He noted that inflation in the country was going down and the Nigerian passport was gaining recognition.

Reactions as UK-based man return to Nigeria

@agboola said:

"He is a dual citizen already, no one should copy him. he has achieved everything and raise his children in united kingdom. this is a pure lie, big lie.... misleading father."

@Udo said:

"According to you, "UK & US are finished but Nigeria is the best with its type of leadership" My brother, you can go back to your politician friends in Naija without confusing people. I advise u dont say this to the hungry pipl on d streets of Lagos."

@Abike gold said:

"You have even tried to spend 33 good years. I don't pray to spend 10years in uk before I go back. Am earnestly praying to God and working towards going back as soon as I can.

@dadsam91 said:

"Who also reads his mind that,he is planning to come and join APC😀😀😀......house of Reps or house of Senate."

Always nice said:

"well don sir let me too spend 33 years before i return back home 🏠 thank you for your advice i will decide when the time reach Mr retunee."

@Mandy said:

"I envy you, just waiting for my youngest son to turn 18 and I will be on a flight to sunny and happy South Africa."

@UncleJos said

"The truth is there is no full japada for someone who live abroad. You will at best spend more time in Nigeria than UK/U.S or anywhere. It is not really easy to up and leave. I live in UK with my family,but I spend more time in Nigeria than UK for the past 8years doing businesses in Nigeria."

