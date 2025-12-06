A registered nurse in the United Kingdom for eight years shared why she abandoned her job and returned to Nigeria

A lady in the United Kingdom, Oliva Princewill, shared why she left the United Kingdom and returned permanently to Nigeria.

The lady, who works as a nurse, mentioned two things she didn’t like about living in the UK.

In a TikTok video by @miss_princewill, the lady said she didn’t like the weather and the culture, stating that she knew she wouldn’t stay in the UK for long.

The lady also shared why she chose to move to Nigeria from the UK, despite being a registered nurse in a foreign country.

She said:

"One of the things I hated about the UK was the weather. I don't know, maybe I'm not the only one, but at a point, I relaised I was having seasonal depression."

She captioned the video:

“Can you relate? Wooo UK had me tiredddd.”

Reactions as UK-registered nurse returns to Nigeria

@Aduragbemi said:

"Bro I packed my bag after living in SA for 10 years and moved back to Lagos I just could not take the winters anymore. It was driving me mental."

@Dr val said:

"The rains leads to depression with constant work no fun."

@HomothayoShida said:

"its my dream to be part of an NGO,always feel I need to give back to the society one way or the other."

@Sister Grace said:

"We pray for the insecurity to be over to invest and be able to come home or visit more by God's grace."

@xomilissa said:

"if i can get paid in dollars, i will gladly come bk yo nigeria and work waliah."

@Annie B said:

"I grew up in Italy too, moved to the uk for uni, going to a country which is not from where originally from in Africa to start from zero."

@Nigerian food in Liverpool said:

"How do you manage with funds running your NGO, and are you able to pay yourself? xx"

@Chizzy_Bogu said:

"Can I volunteer for your organization? I just moved to Lagos last week."

@ADEDUNNI said:

"That what I I’m telling myself you can’t rest in uk both big and small."

