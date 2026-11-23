A video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome warning enemies of Prophet Uebert Angel has resurfaced after the latter's arrest in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean police arrested Spirit Embassy founder Prophet Uebert Angel on Sunday, November 22, 2026

Oyakhilome had publicly declared that God told him anyone who went after Angel would face divine consequences

A video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome delivering a pointed spiritual warning about Prophet Uebert Angel has re-emerged across social media platforms following Angel's arrest by Zimbabwean authorities.

Zimbabwe's police confirmed on Sunday, November 22, 2026, that Prophet Uebert Angel had been taken into custody over allegations of indecent assault. Angel, who founded Spirit Embassy, also known as GoodNews Church, was arrested at the Hippodrome in Harare, where his ministry regularly holds religious services.

Fresh report of Prophet Uebert Angel's arrest in Zimbabwe makes waves. Credit: uebertangel

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwe police tweet about Uebert Angel's arrest is below:

The timing of the arrest drew fresh attention to remarks Oyakhilome had made just days earlier during a church gathering in Nigeria. The Christ Embassy founder disclosed that he had received a divine message while interceding in prayer on Angel's behalf, one he felt compelled to pass on publicly.

Oyakhilome's warning to Angel's adversaries

The pastor did not stop there. He went further to address whoever he believed was targeting Angel, framing his words as a direct instruction from God.

"God has spoken and said, don't touch him. Leave him alone," Oyakhilosme said.

Angel is widely regarded as a prominent spiritual associate of Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, making the connection between the two men a central point of discussion as the video circulated online.

As of the time of this report, Zimbabwean authorities had not publicly released details regarding the specific circumstances of the alleged offences, the identity of any complainant, or information about a potential court appearance for Angel.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome shares what God told him about Prophet Uebert Angel. Credit: chrisoyakhilome

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome slammed Christians working for Bill Gates, questioning their faith.

The YouTube video of Pastor Chris' prophecy about Uebert Angel is below:

Pastor Chris names individuals who made church's EV cars possible

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Oyakhilome publicly credited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk during the unveiling of Christ Embassy's Tsion electric vehicles.

The Christ Embassy founder promised to reveal more details about the collaboration in November, leaving fans and critics buzzing.

A video of the moment emerged online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and quickly sparked debate about faith and commercialisation

Source: Legit.ng