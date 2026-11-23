Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr publicly declared his intention to win the 2026 CAF African Player of the Year award after a standout year

Sarr won the UEFA Europa Conference League with Crystal Palace and scored four goals for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup

The Senegal forward acknowledged teammates Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye as worthy contenders for the same honour

Crystal Palace and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr has set his sights on winning the 2026 CAF African Player of the Year award, pointing to a season that brought major silverware at club and international level.

The forward was a key figure as Crystal Palace won the UEFA Europa Conference League, a campaign that earned him both the Golden Ball and the Player of the Season award for the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi is the current African Footballer of the Year. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

At international level, Sarr finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup with four goals and one assist across four appearances for Senegal, even as the Teranga Lions exited earlier than expected.

He was also part of the Senegal side that claimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, though that victory remains under review following a challenge lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with no final ruling yet delivered.

Sarr eyes 2026 CAF POTY

Sarr spoke to the BBC about his ambitions, saying he felt the year he had put together warranted recognition on Africa's biggest individual stage.

"I am proud of the season I've had, both with Crystal Palace and with Senegal. It's been a special year, featuring significant trophies and remarkable individual performances," he told the BBC via Foot Africa.

However, he also believes that Teranga Lions teammates Sadio Mane and Pape Gueye also deserve the award.

"I'm thinking in particular of my Senegalese brothers, Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye, who also deserve to be recognised for what they have achieved.

“Of course, winning this trophy would be a huge honour. Every African player dreams of it. But honestly, what matters most to me is seeing the trophy return to Senegal."

According to CAF, Sarr will face stiff competition for the prize, with current holder Achraf Hakimi among the contenders expected to be in the running alongside other top African performers from the past year, but Victor Osimhen misses out.

CAF awards return to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 CAF Awards will be held in Nigeria 10 years after the last time the West African giants hosted the award.

This award will be held in Lagos on December 2, and unfortunately, Nigeria has no nominees in the men's category, including Victor Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng