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Dangote Secures $2.5bn in Private Placement Ahead of Historic Refinery IPO, Investors Rush in
Capital Market

Dangote Secures $2.5bn in Private Placement Ahead of Historic Refinery IPO, Investors Rush in

by  Victor Enengedi
3 min read
  • Aliko Dangote's refinery has raised $2.5 billion through a private share placement after attracting about $4 billion in investor demand
  • The fundraising comes ahead of a planned IPO expected as early as August, becoming Africa's largest stock market listing
  • Investor confidence remains strong, with billionaire Femi Otedola planning to invest $100 million in the refinery's public offering

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Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Aliko Dangote has moved closer to taking his refinery business public after securing nearly $2.5 billion through a private share placement, paving the way for what could become Africa's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

The fundraising exercise, confirmed on Friday, July 17, 2026, by the refinery's Group Executive Director, Devakumar Edwin, was heavily oversubscribed, attracting about $4 billion in investor interest, according to Reuters.

Dangote Refinery Attracts $4bn Investor Demand Before Planned Nigerian Exchange Listing
Dangote Secures $2.5bn in Private Placement Ahead of Historic Refinery IPO, Investors Rush in
Source: UGC

The transaction involved an initial $2 billion share sale, followed by an additional $500 million, with much of the funding coming from regional institutional investors.

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Strong investor appetite ahead of IPO

The successful private placement comes ahead of the refinery's planned public listing, which is expected to raise an additional $1.5 billion to $2 billion. The IPO could be launched as early as August, subject to regulatory approvals.

Although Reuters did not disclose the identities of investors that participated in the private placement, the overwhelming demand signals strong market confidence in the refinery, widely recognised as the world's largest single-train refinery located on the outskirts of Lagos.

Interest in the offering had already been evident last month when subscriptions crossed the $2 billion mark. Investors were required to buy a minimum of one million shares valued at $350,000, with further purchases available in blocks of 500,000 shares.

According to sources familiar with the transaction, the shares are subject to a 365-day lock-up period, preventing investors from selling their holdings for one year after purchase.

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IPO remains one of Africa's most anticipated listings

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote plans to list the refinery on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as part of efforts to broaden local ownership of one of Africa's most strategic industrial assets.

The proposed IPO has generated widespread attention across Nigeria's capital market, with Dangote repeatedly stating that the refinery remains on course for a public listing this year.

However, enthusiasm surrounding the planned share sale briefly slowed in late June after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered the suspension of promotional activities linked to an unauthorised public offering associated with the refinery.

Dangote Refinery Attracts $4bn Investor Demand Before Planned Nigerian Exchange Listing
Dangote Secures $2.5bn in Private Placement Ahead of Historic Refinery IPO, Investors Rush in
Source: UGC

Adding to the optimism surrounding the planned listing, billionaire investor Femi Otedola recently announced plans to invest $100 million in the refinery's expected IPO.

Otedola described the proposed investment as a long-term strategic bet on one of Africa's most important industrial projects, further reinforcing investor confidence ahead of the refinery's anticipated stock market debut.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Enengedi avatar

Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.

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