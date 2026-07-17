Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut

Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out

South Africa stands out as the only African country whose citizens can enter Russia visa-free on all passport types for up to 90 days

Russia has published the conditions under which citizens of select African countries may enter the country without a visa, and the terms vary significantly depending on passport type and nationality.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official consular portal, the visa-free regime covers a wide range of countries globally, but African nations feature narrowly on the list, and most come with significant restrictions.

Russia names African countries eligible for visa-free entry with conditions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which African Countries Made Russina Visa-free List

South Africa is the standout exception among African nations. Citizens holding any type of South African passport can visit Russia for up to 90 days without a visa, with the exemption applying to tourism and general visits but not work, study, or permanent residence.

Every other African country on the exemption list is restricted to holders of diplomatic and service passports only, meaning ordinary citizens travelling on regular passports will still need to obtain a visa before entry.

The African countries covered under this limited diplomatic and service passport arrangement include Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe carries the most restrictive conditions of all. Visa-free access applies solely to employees of official Zimbabwean institutions operating within Russia, and only those holding diplomatic or service passports qualify.

What the Conditions Mean for Travellers

For the vast majority of African travellers, the practical takeaway is straightforward: unless you hold a South African passport or a diplomatic and service passport from one of the listed countries, a visa is required to enter Russia.

Even where visa-free access exists, it does not extend to visits for work, study, or the purposes of taking up residence. Travellers who intend to stay for any of those reasons must apply for the appropriate visa regardless of their nationality or passport type.

Russia's broader visa-free list includes dozens of countries across Latin America, Asia, and Europe, many of which enjoy far more generous terms than most African nations, including full access for ordinary passport holders and stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng