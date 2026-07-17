UKVI has reminded prospective international students to prepare the required documents before submitting Student visa applications.

The guidance distinguished between mandatory documents for all applicants and additional paperwork required in specific circumstances

The UK government clarified what the financial evidence rules mean for Nigerian Student visa applicants

UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has urged international students planning to study in the United Kingdom to gather all required documents ahead of submitting their Student visa applications.

The UK government, however, warned that missing or incorrect paperwork could delay a decision.

The reminder was shared by UKVI on its official X account, @UKVIgovuk, on Friday, July 17, and is also published on the UK government's Student visa guidance page.

Students hoping to study in the UK are urged to prepare these six documents before applying for a visa. Photo: KAMBOU SIA, Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

As part of its #StudyReady campaign, UKVI urged prospective students to begin gathering their documents well before starting their visa applications:

"Prepare your documents early before applying for your UK Student visa!"

The agency also warned:

"Missing or incorrect documents can DELAY your Student visa decision!"

Documents students need

According to UKVI, every applicant will need a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from their education provider.

Some applicants will also need to provide evidence of funds, proof of English language ability, an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for eligible courses, and a tuberculosis (TB) test certificate where required.

However, there's an important distinction:

Two documents are mandatory for all applicants: a valid passport and a CAS.

Four additional documents may be required depending on the applicant's circumstances.

Students must prove they have enough money

The guidance states that applicants must have enough money to pay their course fees and support themselves during their stay in the UK.

Students must show they have enough money to cover tuition fees for up to one academic year, with the exact amount stated on their CAS.

They must also meet the UK's living cost requirement. Those studying in London must show they have £1,529 per month for up to nine months, while students studying outside London must show £1,171 per month for the same period.

Applicants bringing family members to the UK must also prove they have additional funds for each dependant.

Funds must remain in the account for 28 days

UKVI said applicants who need to provide financial evidence must keep the required money in their bank account for at least 28 consecutive days.

UKVI has issued fresh guidance on the documents students should have before starting a visa application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The final day of those 28 days must fall within 31 days before the visa application is submitted.

The guidance gives an example that someone applying on January 1 would need to show the required funds were held for at least the 28 days ending on December 1.

Students relying on a student loan or financial sponsorship must also provide evidence from the lender or sponsoring organisation.

Who is exempt?

The financial evidence requirement does not apply to applicants who have already lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months before applying for a Student visa. Student union sabbatical officers are also exempt.

UKVI also listed countries and territories covered by the UK's differential evidence requirement. Applicants from these places are not normally required to submit proof of funds with their applications.

The countries include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, the Republic of Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

However, UKVI said applicants from those countries could still be asked to provide financial evidence before a decision is made on their applications.

What does it mean for Nigerian applicants?

Nigeria is not among the countries listed under the differential evidence requirement.

This means Nigerian applicants are generally expected to submit financial evidence when applying for a UK Student visa unless they qualify for another exemption, such as having already lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months.

The UK government's guidance makes clear that applicants should ensure they have all required documents and meet the financial rules before submitting their applications to avoid delays in processing their Student visas.

UK guide simplifies student visa application process

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government released a step-by-step guide for Nigerians and other international students to apply for a Student visa online without using travel agents.

The UK government said most completed applications receive decisions within three weeks, with an expedited option available for applicants who need faster processing.

Source: Legit.ng