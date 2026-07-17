Venezuela's government published an official list of 71 countries whose nationals can enter for tourism without obtaining a visa in advance

There is only one African country on Venezuela's tourist visa exemption list, leaving the rest of the continent off the register

Nationals from countries not on the exemption list must gather a range of documents and pay a consular fee to apply for a Venezuelan tourist visa

Venezuela's Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Relations published the official list of countries with tourist visa exemptions for air travel into the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

One country stands alone on the list that covers 71 countries worldwide, as the only African nation whose citizens can fly into Venezuela without needing to arrange a tourist visa beforehand.

Venezuela confirms only 1 African country whose citizens can enter without visa. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Countries on Venezuela's Visa-Free List

South Africa stands alone on the visa exemption list, which spans countries from several regions, including much of Europe, parts of Asia, and several Caribbean and Latin American nations.

Among those included are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Trinidad and Tobago, alongside 57 other countries. South Africa is the sole African entry on the entire list.

For nationals of the remaining 54-plus African countries — including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia — a tourist visa is required before travel to Venezuela can take place.

Venezuela Visa: What African Travellers Need to Apply

Those who fall outside the exemption list and wish to visit Venezuela for recreation, leisure, or health purposes must apply through the standard consular process. The Venezuelan government outlines a specific set of documents that applicants are expected to submit.

Travellers must present their original passport and a copy, with at least six months of remaining validity. A document confirming residency in the applicant's home country is also required, along with two recent passport-sized photographs taken from the front in colour.

Financial documentation forms a significant part of the application. Applicants must provide a bank letter indicating their account opening date, account number, and current balance, as well as a letter from their employer detailing their employment history, position held, and salary. Property records covering real estate, commercial, or business holdings may also be submitted where applicable.

Additional requirements include a photocopy of a round-trip or outbound ticket from Venezuela, a medical certificate issued by a health authority in the applicant's home country, either a hotel reservation or a notarised letter of invitation, and proof that the relevant consular fee has been paid.

The breadth of documentation required places a considerable administrative burden on African travellers hoping to visit the South American country, in contrast to the straightforward, visa-free access extended to South African passport holders.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng