Mary Habila's family has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the continued retention of her remains

Her father explained the family's position after police insisted an autopsy remains necessary for the investigation

The petition has added a new dimension to the case as scrutiny over Mary Habila's death continues

The family of Mary Habila, the nurse whose death at the residence of Works Minister David Umahi has drawn sustained public attention, has formally appealed to the Inspector General of Police to order the Ebonyi State Police Command to release her remains for burial.

According to the family, they want to give her a proper burial after waiting for days.

Mary Habila's family takes fresh case to the IGP over daughter's body. Photo: NigeriaStories/X

Source: Getty Images

Mary, a nurse, died at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi. Her death has continued to attract public attention.

Her father, Tanko Habila, led other family members and their lawyers to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, July 17, where they submitted a petition to the IGP over the continued detention of her remains.

'All we want is her body' - Family

Speaking to journalists after the petition was submitted, Habila said the Ebonyi State Police Command had yet to hand over his daughter's body to the family.

He also said the family was not asking for an autopsy.

"As we are standing here, somebody can fall and die. It has happened. All we want is her body to be buried," Vanguard quoted him as saying.

The family said its only request is for Mary's remains to be released so she can be laid to rest.

Police maintain autopsy demand in Mary Habila case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ebonyi State Police Command insisted on conducting an autopsy on Mary Habila despite her family’s opposition. It described the examination as crucial to its investigation.

"All we want is her body," Mary Habila's father tells IGP. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Police said Habila, who was attached to the medical team of Minister David Umahi, was found dead on June 27 in a room within the minister’s residence in Uburu.

The command, which said detectives had visited the scene and obtained statements, added that it was awaiting the presence of Habila’s family or an authorised representative before proceeding with the autopsy.

Friend recounts Mary Habila’s final hours

Legit.ng previously disclosed that fresh details emerged about Mary Habila’s final hours through a sworn affidavit filed by her colleague and friend, physiotherapist Anita Baaki, before the Ebonyi State High Court.

Baaki, who said Habila visited her room on the evening of June 26 after getting a new hairstyle, narrated that the nurse said she was tired and wanted to shower before going to bed.

After repeated calls went unanswered the next morning, staff forced open Habila’s room and found her unconscious near the door before she was confirmed dead at a teaching hospital.

Northern youths issue Umahi seven-day ultimatum

Previously, Legit.ng noted that the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria gave the federal government seven days to suspend Minister Dave Umahi over the death of Mary Habila.

The group demanded an independent autopsy and a police investigation, arguing that any probe linked to the minister or his office would not inspire public confidence.

The council warned it would organise nationwide protests if the government failed to suspend Umahi and begin what it described as a credible investigation within the seven-day deadline.

Source: Legit.ng