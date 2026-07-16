Argentina published its full list of countries whose citizens can enter without a prior visa, covering dozens of nations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Only one African country is on the visa-free list, giving its citizens access to Argentina for up to 90 days without applying in advance

Citizens of all other African nations must contact their nearest Argentine consular office, attend an interview, and obtain a tourist visa before travelling

Argentina has released its official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the South American nation without obtaining a visa in advance, and just one African country made the cut.

The list, published by Argentina's official tourism authority, covers dozens of nations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and parts of the Caribbean and Pacific.

Argentina names only 1 Afrcan country eliguble for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is the only African nation featured on Argentina's visa exemption list, meaning South African passport holders can enter the country for tourism purposes without going through the visa application process.

Which Countries Enter Argentina Visa-Free

The full exemption list includes major economies such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Brazil, alongside smaller states including Monaco, San Marino, Liechtenstein, and Bermuda. Regional neighbours Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela are also included, reflecting Argentina's strong travel ties within South America.

South Africa appears alongside Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates as one of the few non-Western nations to earn a spot on the list.

For eligible travellers, the visa-free stay allows a maximum of 90 days in the country. This period can be extended once for an additional 90 days, provided the traveller reports to any delegation of Argentina's National Directorate of Migrations before the original authorised stay runs out.

What Other Africans Must Do to Visit Argentina

For citizens of every other African country, the process is more involved. Travellers must reach out to the Argentine consular office responsible for their region, schedule an appointment, attend an in-person interview with a consular officer, and present the required documentation before a tourist visa is issued.

The development adds South Africa to a short list of African nations that hold strong passport privileges in Latin America, underscoring the country's comparatively robust diplomatic and travel agreements on the global stage.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng