Cuba published its visa exemption policy, listing countries whose citizens can enter without a tourist card for stays ranging from 28 to 90 days

Only two African countries made the visa-free list, with one of them receiving the longest exemption period of 90 days

The other also appears on the list under a separate category with no fixed duration attached to its exemption

Cuba has released details of its visa exemption policy, and only two African countries feature on the list of nations whose citizens can travel to the Caribbean island without obtaining a tourist card or visa in advance.

The policy covers short-term stays and divides eligible countries into groups based on how long their nationals are permitted to remain without a visa.

Cuba names only 2 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Exemption periods range from 28 days at the lower end to 90 days at the top.

African Countries on Cuba's Visa-Free List

The two African countries featured on Cuba's visa-free list are Kenya and Namibia.

Kenya is the only African nation to secure a place in the 90-day exemption bracket, putting it alongside countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Montenegro, Russia, and Serbia. Kenyan travellers can therefore visit Cuba for up to three months without applying for a tourist card beforehand.

Namibia also appears on the list, though under a distinct arrangement. Namibian citizens are exempt from the tourist visa requirement, but the policy does not specify a fixed maximum duration for their stay, setting them apart from every other country listed.

No other African country features in any of the exemption categories, which also include a 60-day bracket for Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a 30-day bracket covering Antigua and Barbuda, Belarus, Mongolia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Singapore, and a 28-day bracket for Barbados and Dominica.

What Cuba Visa Policy Means for Other African Travellers

For the vast majority of African travellers, a tourist card or visa remains a requirement before entering Cuba. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Egypt do not appear anywhere on the exemption list, meaning their citizens must go through the standard application process before travel.

Cuba's exemptions are limited to short-term visits, and the policy makes clear that the visa-free window is intended for tourism rather than extended stays or other purposes.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng