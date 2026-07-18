As the Argentina vs Spain 2026 FIFA World Cup final draws near, an apostle spoke his mind.

He said he prayed and saw the team that could lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy

He mentioned what the Spirit told him during the prayer and sent an important message to Spain

Hours before the Argentina vs Spain 2026 FIFA World Cup final, an apostle has shared a prophecy about the match and revealed the team he claimed to have seen lifting the trophy during prayer.

In a video he made months ago, the cleric explained that the team he saw lifting the World Cup trophy needed to embark on serious prayers so that the trophy would not be taken away from them at the last moment.

Apostle shares prophecy ahead of Argentina vs Spain final Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa/Jordan Bank - FIFA. TikTok/apostleseanmichaelhill

Source: Getty Images

FIFA World Cup final: Apostle shares prophecy

In the description of the TikTok video, the apostle wrote:

"In prayer, I clearly saw Spain lifting the 2026 World Cup trophy. But then the Spirit warned me: 'What I show you can be stolen if you don't guard it in prayer.' If you receive this vision but don't cover it in prayer, you could watch it slip through your fingers right when you're about to touch it."

After sharing what he claimed to have seen during prayer and the message he allegedly received from the Spirit, @apostleseanmichaelhill made a video speaking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He also sent an important message to the nation of Spain.

Apostle claims he saw World Cup winner

His statement read:

"In my time of prayer I heard Spain. I saw Spain in bold in front of my eyes. To the nation of Spain, you need to pray because ahead of you is a crown, and that crown must not be snatched away from you when it is supposed to be yours in the realm of the spirit. I see a crown which is meant for you. I see a trophy which is meant for you, but I see this trophy being snatched from you at the point when you're about to get it. So, the nation of Spain, be in prayer so the crown may be manifested."

The video of the apostle speaking about his prophecy on the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Lady shares dream about 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady claimed she saw the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in a dream.

She said one of the teams would lift the World Cup trophy and also claimed that a major incident would happen in the 89th minute of the match. Her dream quickly sparked reactions online as football fans awaited the final between Argentina and Spain.

Source: Legit.ng