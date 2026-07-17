The World Health Organisation opened its Global Internship Programme to citizens of all 194 Member States, covering 54 African countries

Internship positions are available at WHO headquarters in Switzerland as well as at regional and country offices around the world

The minimum age to qualify was officially released and applicants must also hold a valid passport from a WHO Member State to be eligible

The World Health Organisation has opened its Global Internship Programme to citizens of all 194 WHO Member States.

The list includes 54 African countries, placing one of the most recognised names in global public health within reach of applicants across the continent.

WHO speaks about age requirement for internship. Photo credit: Africa Debate.

Source: UGC

Positions under the programme span both technical and administrative departments, with placements available at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, as well as at regional and country offices located around the world.

Who is eligible to apply

To qualify, candidates must hold a valid passport issued by a WHO Member State and must be at least 20 years of age at the time of application.

The programme targets students and recent graduates who are looking to gain practical, hands-on experience in public health at an international level.

Internship listings are posted on a rolling basis, meaning new opportunities appear throughout the year rather than during a single recruitment window.

Each listing carries its own set of requirements and a specific application deadline, so WHO advises candidates to visit the internship page frequently to stay up to date with what is currently available.

Areas of work and how to apply

Placements cover a wide range of functions within the organisation, from epidemiology and health policy to communications and programme management, depending on what is available at any given time across the various offices.

Candidates interested in a specific region or area of work are encouraged to browse listings carefully, as positions vary in focus and location.

Full details on current openings, eligibility requirements, and how to submit an application are available directly on the WHO website.

WHO opens opportunity for youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people worldwide were given the chance to help shape the future of global health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) opened applications for the third term of the WHO Youth Council, running from 2026 to 2028.

Source: Legit.ng