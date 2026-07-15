Denmark Publishes Complete List of 113 Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Qualify for Visa-Free Entry
- Denmark has released a list of countries whose citizens require a visa to visit the country
- This comes after the country mentioned some African countries whose citizens do not need a visa
- The full list shows the names of many African countries, as well as several others from different continents
Just as Denmark announced that citizens of some African countries can travel to the country without holding a visa, it has made another announcement.
Details on the website of the Danish government show a long list of countries whose citizens require a visa to travel to Denmark.
Denmark names the countries that need visas
On the same website, it was explained that citizens of some of these countries may still travel without a visa if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by Denmark.
All details surrounding the countries on the list whose citizens may still be eligible for visa-free entry are available on the Denmark website.
Denmark free visa: List of Ineligible countries
Below is the list of countries whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark.
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burma
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Cuba
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Russia
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Türkiye
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Speaking about the above, Denmark specifically said that citizens of the listed countries must have a visa before entering the country.
Its statement:
"If you are a citizen of one of the following countries, you must have a visa in order to enter Denmark."
Despite this, Denmark stated that some citizens of Moldova, Kosovo, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Ukraine, Taiwan, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro may be exempt if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by the Danish authorities.
Greece: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Denmark's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng