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Denmark Publishes Complete List of 113 Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Qualify for Visa-Free Entry
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Denmark Publishes Complete List of 113 Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Qualify for Visa-Free Entry

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Denmark has released a list of countries whose citizens require a visa to visit the country
  • This comes after the country mentioned some African countries whose citizens do not need a visa
  • The full list shows the names of many African countries, as well as several others from different continents

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Just as Denmark announced that citizens of some African countries can travel to the country without holding a visa, it has made another announcement.

Details on the website of the Danish government show a long list of countries whose citizens require a visa to travel to Denmark.

Denmark shares full list of countries whose nationals require visas
Denmark reveals countries whose citizens cannot enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Ole Jensen - UEFA/hamzehsh12
Source: Getty Images

Denmark names the countries that need visas

On the same website, it was explained that citizens of some of these countries may still travel without a visa if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by Denmark.

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All details surrounding the countries on the list whose citizens may still be eligible for visa-free entry are available on the Denmark website.

Read also

List of African countries whose citizens do not need visa to travel to Barbados

Denmark free visa: List of Ineligible countries

Below is the list of countries whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark.

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Angola
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Belarus
  10. Belize
  11. Benin
  12. Bhutan
  13. Bolivia
  14. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  15. Botswana
  16. Burkina Faso
  17. Burma
  18. Burundi
  19. Cambodia
  20. Cameroon
  21. Cape Verde
  22. Central African Republic
  23. Chad
  24. China
  25. Comoros
  26. Cuba
  27. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  28. Djibouti
  29. Dominican Republic
  30. Ecuador
  31. Egypt
  32. Equatorial Guinea
  33. Eritrea
  34. Eswatini
  35. Ethiopia
  36. Fiji
  37. Gabon
  38. Gambia
  39. Georgia
  40. Ghana
  41. Guinea
  42. Guinea-Bissau
  43. Guyana
  44. Haiti
  45. India
  46. Indonesia
  47. Iran
  48. Iraq
  49. Ivory Coast
  50. Jamaica
  51. Jordan
  52. Kazakhstan
  53. Kenya
  54. Kosovo
  55. Kuwait
  56. Kyrgyzstan
  57. Laos
  58. Lebanon
  59. Lesotho
  60. Liberia
  61. Libya
  62. Madagascar
  63. Malawi
  64. Maldives
  65. Mali
  66. Mauritania
  67. Moldova
  68. Mongolia
  69. Montenegro
  70. Morocco
  71. Mozambique
  72. Namibia
  73. Nauru
  74. Nepal
  75. Niger
  76. Nigeria
  77. North Korea
  78. North Macedonia
  79. Oman
  80. Pakistan
  81. Papua New Guinea
  82. Philippines
  83. Qatar
  84. Russia
  85. Rwanda
  86. São Tomé and Príncipe
  87. Saudi Arabia
  88. Senegal
  89. Serbia
  90. Sierra Leone
  91. Somalia
  92. South Africa
  93. South Sudan
  94. Sri Lanka
  95. Sudan
  96. Suriname
  97. Syria
  98. Taiwan
  99. Tajikistan
  100. Tanzania
  101. Thailand
  102. Togo
  103. Tunisia
  104. Turkmenistan
  105. Türkiye
  106. Uganda
  107. Ukraine
  108. Uzbekistan
  109. Vanuatu
  110. Vietnam
  111. Yemen
  112. Zambia
  113. Zimbabwe

Read also

Senegal publishes names of 29 African countries eligible for visa-free entry, allows 90-day stay

Speaking about the above, Denmark specifically said that citizens of the listed countries must have a visa before entering the country.

Its statement:

"If you are a citizen of one of the following countries, you must have a visa in order to enter Denmark."

Despite this, Denmark stated that some citizens of Moldova, Kosovo, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Ukraine, Taiwan, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro may be exempt if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by the Danish authorities.

Greece: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Denmark's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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