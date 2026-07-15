Denmark has released a list of countries whose citizens require a visa to visit the country

This comes after the country mentioned some African countries whose citizens do not need a visa

The full list shows the names of many African countries, as well as several others from different continents

Just as Denmark announced that citizens of some African countries can travel to the country without holding a visa, it has made another announcement.

Details on the website of the Danish government show a long list of countries whose citizens require a visa to travel to Denmark.

Denmark reveals countries whose citizens cannot enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Ole Jensen - UEFA/hamzehsh12

Source: Getty Images

Denmark names the countries that need visas

On the same website, it was explained that citizens of some of these countries may still travel without a visa if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by Denmark.

All details surrounding the countries on the list whose citizens may still be eligible for visa-free entry are available on the Denmark website.

Denmark free visa: List of Ineligible countries

Below is the list of countries whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark.

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Angola Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belize Benin Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia-Herzegovina Botswana Burkina Faso Burma Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Cuba Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Gambia Georgia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ivory Coast Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Maldives Mali Mauritania Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Niger Nigeria North Korea North Macedonia Oman Pakistan Papua New Guinea Philippines Qatar Russia Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tunisia Turkmenistan Türkiye Uganda Ukraine Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vietnam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Speaking about the above, Denmark specifically said that citizens of the listed countries must have a visa before entering the country.

Its statement:

"If you are a citizen of one of the following countries, you must have a visa in order to enter Denmark."

Despite this, Denmark stated that some citizens of Moldova, Kosovo, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Ukraine, Taiwan, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro may be exempt if they hold biometric passports issued under the conditions specified by the Danish authorities.

Greece: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Denmark's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng