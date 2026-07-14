Chinwe Okoli, special adviser to Anambra Governor Soludo, won a seat on the Global Steering Committee of the 43rd IASP World Conference in France

The appointment makes Okoli the sole African representative on the committee, which will shape the programme of one of the world's top innovation gatherings in October 2026

Okoli's Solution Innovation District has trained over 264,000 Anambra residents in digital skills since 2023, drawing international attention to the state's innovation ecosystem

Awka, Anambra state - Chinwe Okoli, special adviser to Anambra state governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, has been appointed to the Global Steering Committee of the 43rd International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference, making her the only African on the committee.

Legit.ng gathers that the announcement was made by the Solution Innovation District (SID), where Okoli also serves as Chief Executive Officer. The conference is scheduled to hold in France from October 27 to 30, 2026, and is expected to bring together some of the world's most influential innovation ecosystem builders.

IASP: Governor Soludo's Aide Chinwe Okoli Gets Global Appointment

Source: UGC

Founded in 1984, IASP is the leading global network of science parks, innovation districts and technology hubs, with more than 350 member organisations spread across over 70 countries. Its annual world conference draws participants from governments, universities, research institutions and private sector technology players.

Okoli's role on the committee

As a steering committee member, Okoli will contribute to shaping the strategic direction and programme content of the Cannes gathering, sitting alongside representatives drawn from government, academia and industry across multiple continents. Her position as the committee's sole African voice gives Anambra State a direct line into conversations that will influence global innovation policy and practice.

The appointment follows sustained growth at the Solution Innovation District, which has recorded over 264,000 residents trained in digital skills and attracted considerable private sector and development partner investment since its establishment in 2023. Those figures have positioned Anambra among Africa's fastest-growing innovation ecosystems and raised the profile of the state's technology-led development agenda internationally.

What the appointment means for Anambra

SID described the recognition as a milestone for the state's innovation agenda under Governor Soludo, noting that it opens new avenues for international partnerships, investment and knowledge exchange ahead of the October conference.

The statement released by SID read in part:

"This is both a personal achievement for Ms Okoli and a proud moment for Anambra State and Nigeria, affirming that the state's innovation agenda is earning recognition among the world's leading innovation ecosystems."

The organisation added that the Cannes conference presents a natural platform for showcasing SID's progress to a global audience, given the calibre of delegates expected to attend.

Source: Legit.ng