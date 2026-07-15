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Denmark Releases Names of African Countries Whose Citizens do Not Need Visa to Visit The Country
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Denmark Releases Names of African Countries Whose Citizens do Not Need Visa to Visit The Country

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Citizens of some popular African countries can now visit Denmark without holding a visa
  • Denmark mentioned the names of the eligible African countries on its website, along with a few others
  • Citizens of the selected African countries can visit the country and stay there for a specified number of days

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Denmark has made an important announcement on its visa policy for 2026 by releasing a list of eligible and non-eligible countries in line with its visa requirements.

In a detailed report on the official Denmark website, the names of many countries were listed, separating those whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark from those whose citizens do not.

Denmark publishes visa-free entry update, names eligible African countries
Denmark names African countries whose citizens can stay without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Westend61/Van Hoi
Source: Getty Images

Denmark releases visa policy for African countries

Findings revealed that citizens of only a few African countries can visit Denmark without the need for a visa, and this article focuses only on those countries.

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Denmark visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Read also

Senegal publishes names of 29 African countries eligible for visa-free entry, allows 90-day stay

Below are the names of the African countries whose citizens do not need to hold a visa to visit Denmark.

  1. Mauritius
  2. Seychelles

Speaking about these countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Denmark, the Danish government stated on its website:

"If you are a citizen of one of the following countries, you do not need a visa in order to enter Denmark."

India: African countries eligible for e-Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India confirmed only Bhutan and Nepal enjoy full visa-free entry into the country.

The report explained that citizens of both countries can enter, live, and work in India without any limit on the duration of their stay, while Japan remains the only country whose citizens are eligible for India's visa-on-arrival scheme.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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