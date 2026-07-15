2027: Oyo APC Reps aspirant seeks recognition as party candidate

APC House of Representatives aspirant Ishaq Morufat Ajibola filed a formal petition on July 13, 2026, demanding recognition as the winner of the Ibadan Northeast/Ibadan Southeast primary

Ajibola said she won the May 16, 2026 APC primary in both Ibadan Northeast LGA and Ibadan Southeast LCDA but has not received her INEC nomination form weeks later

The aspirant gave the party a seven-day deadline to confirm her candidacy and issue all relevant INEC documents or risk causing irreparable prejudice to her campaign

An All Progressives Congress aspirant seeking a seat in the House of Representatives has formally petitioned the Oyo State APC leadership, insisting that the party recognise her as the legitimate candidate for the Ibadan Northeast/Ibadan Southeast Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.

Hon. Ishaq Morufat Ajibola submitted the petition on July 13, 2026, addressed to the Oyo State APC Chairman, with copies sent to the party's National Chairman, National Secretary and National Women Leader. The document carries the title: "Petition and Demand for the Issuance of My INEC Candidate Nomination Form Following My Victory at the APC House of Representatives, National Assembly Primary Election Held on 16th May, 2026."

APC aspirant Ishaq Morufat Ajibola filed a petition on July 13, 2026, demanding acknowledgment as the winner of the Ibadan Northeast/Ibadan Southeast primary. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Ajibola claims dual primary victory

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 15, Ajibola maintained that she was properly screened and found qualified before the primary election was held on May 16, 2026, and that the party's electoral committee conducted the exercise in accordance with APC's constitution and guidelines.

She said she was declared the winner in Ibadan Northeast Local Government Area and also emerged victorious in Ibadan Southeast Local Council Development Area.

Despite that alleged outcome, she said the party had not issued her the Independent National Electoral Commission nomination forms that are required to formalise her candidacy, while other candidates from the same exercise had reportedly received theirs.

"It is noteworthy that several weeks have elapsed since the conduct and declaration of the results of the primary election, yet no satisfactory explanation has been given for the failure to issue me the necessary nomination documents, while I understand that other successful candidates have been accorded the necessary recognition," she wrote.

Seven-day ultimatum to party leadership

Ajibola argued that withholding the nomination documents amounted to a violation of her rights and risked overturning the mandate she said party members had given her.

She stressed that she had remained loyal to the APC and preferred to resolve the matter through internal channels before considering any legal steps.

Her petition contained three specific demands: that the party formally confirm her status as its candidate for the constituency, that all relevant INEC nomination documents be released to her without further delay, and that any administrative bottlenecks responsible for the hold-up be identified and cleared.

She set a seven-day deadline from the date of receipt for the party to act, warning that continued inaction could cause "irreparable prejudice" to her candidature.

2027: Tinubu announces running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a formal step towards the 2027 general elections, with the party's National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, officially receiving the completed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presidential nomination forms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The handover took place at a ceremony in Abuja, where Hon. Ibrahim Masari, the President's Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, submitted the forms on Tinubu's behalf.

Source: Legit.ng