Spain defeated France 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, booking a spot in the final for the first time in 16 years

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot and Pedro Porro added the second goal as La Roja shut out France

Nigeria's Super Eagles official X account posted a 1998 World Cup clip of Nigeria beating Spain 3-2 with a pointed caption

Spain ended France's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory in the semi-final, sending La Roja into the final for the first time since their triumph in 2010.

Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the penalty spot before Tottenham defender Pedro Porro added the second to put the result beyond doubt.

Kylian Mbappe reacts after France's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

France will now contest the third-place match, facing the loser of England vs Argentina, having fallen short of their bid to reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Super Eagles aims dig at France

Despite the Super Eagles being absent from the 2026 tournament, the Nigeria Football Federation's official X account found a way to make their presence felt online.

The account shared footage of Nigeria's famous 3-2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, accompanying it with the caption: "beating Spain isn't for everyone."

The post landed with obvious intent, appearing directed squarely at France, who had just been beaten by the same Spain side that Nigeria famously defeated 28 years ago in the group stage in Paris.

Nigeria have missed out on consecutive FIFA World Cup having also missed out on the 2022 edition, losing in the African playoff on both occasions.

Chelle reflects on World Cup miss

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle reflected on Nigeria's World Cup miss, pinpointed the exact moment that cost the ticket.

Chelle admitted that his second match in charge of the team, which was a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo, was the moment Nigeria missed out.

Source: Legit.ng