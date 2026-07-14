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Complete List: African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Portugal Without Visa
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Complete List: African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Portugal Without Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Portugal has a list that shows the names of some popular African countries
  • Citizens of the mentioned countries can travel to Portugal without a visa
  • The list of African countries is short and does not include South Africa and many others

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Portugal has mentioned some popular and important countries in Africa whose citizens can travel to the country without the need for a visa.

In a recently published story, Legit.ng listed the names of all the countries whose citizens can travel to Portugal without the need for a visa.

Portugal reveals African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry
Portugal publishes visa-free entry list, names eligible African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Horacio Villalobos /Wong Yu Liang/gustavomellossa
Source: Getty Images

Portugal: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

However, in this article, Legit.ng focuses only on the African countries whose citizens have visa-free access to Portugal. While the full list of countries eligible for visa-free entry into Portugal is long, only a few African countries enjoy this privilege.

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Details on the Portuguese government's website show that only citizens of two African countries can travel to Portugal without the need for a visa.

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The names of the countries:

  1. Mauritius
  2. Seychelles

The list published on the Portuguese government's website, which mentions just two African countries out of more than 50 on the continent, can be accessed through the link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that France published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that several European Union member states, as well as a few non-EU countries, enjoy visa-free access to France under the country's entry rules.

Belgium: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of 59 countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that nationals of the listed countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Belgium, while citizens of other countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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