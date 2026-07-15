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Senegal Publishes Names of 29 African Countries Eligible For Visa-Free Entry, Allows 90-day Stay
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Senegal Publishes Names of 29 African Countries Eligible For Visa-Free Entry, Allows 90-day Stay

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The Republic of Senegal has announced visa-free entry for citizens of Nigeria and many other African countries
  • The list of eligible countries includes Ghana, Guinea, and many other countries on the African continent
  • On the government's website, the names of other countries from other continents were also listed

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Senegal has made visa-free entry available to many African countries whose citizens wish to travel to the country for a visit or stay for up to 90 days.

There are over 50 countries in Africa. However, only a few of these countries have been granted visa-free entry by the Republic of Senegal.

Senegal names Nigeria, Guinea, Ghana, others eligible for visa-free entry
Senegal publishes visa-free entry update, lists eligible African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

Senegal releases list of eligible African countries

Information on the official website shows that these countries, whose citizens have the privilege to enter and stay in Senegal for up to 90 days, fall under Category A.

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The same website also lists Categories B and C, which include countries from different continents.

Read also

India names South Africa, Ghana, 33 other African countries eligible for e-Visa in 2026

However, this article focuses only on African countries whose citizens can travel to Senegal for a visit and stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

Senegal: Visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Below are the names of all 29 African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Senegal.

  1. Algeria
  2. Benin
  3. Burkina Faso
  4. Cape Verde
  5. Central African Republic
  6. Chad
  7. Congo D.R.
  8. Côte d'Ivoire
  9. Djibouti
  10. Gabon
  11. Gambia
  12. Ghana
  13. Guinea
  14. Guinea-Bissau
  15. Kenya
  16. Liberia
  17. Libya
  18. Mali
  19. Mauritania
  20. Mauritius
  21. Morocco
  22. Niger
  23. Nigeria
  24. Rwanda
  25. Sierra Leone
  26. South Africa
  27. Togo
  28. Tunisia
  29. Uganda

The official Senegal government website, which also shows other countries under Categories A, B, and C, can be accessed through this link.

Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of the listed countries can enter Morocco without a visa for the period permitted under the country's immigration rules, while several countries outside Africa also enjoy the same privilege.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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