Senegal Publishes Names of 29 African Countries Eligible For Visa-Free Entry, Allows 90-day Stay
- The Republic of Senegal has announced visa-free entry for citizens of Nigeria and many other African countries
- The list of eligible countries includes Ghana, Guinea, and many other countries on the African continent
- On the government's website, the names of other countries from other continents were also listed
Senegal has made visa-free entry available to many African countries whose citizens wish to travel to the country for a visit or stay for up to 90 days.
There are over 50 countries in Africa. However, only a few of these countries have been granted visa-free entry by the Republic of Senegal.
Senegal releases list of eligible African countries
Information on the official website shows that these countries, whose citizens have the privilege to enter and stay in Senegal for up to 90 days, fall under Category A.
The same website also lists Categories B and C, which include countries from different continents.
However, this article focuses only on African countries whose citizens can travel to Senegal for a visit and stay for up to 90 days without a visa.
Senegal: Visa-free entry: Eligible African countries
Below are the names of all 29 African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Senegal.
- Algeria
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo D.R.
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Libya
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
The official Senegal government website, which also shows other countries under Categories A, B, and C, can be accessed through this link.
Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that citizens of the listed countries can enter Morocco without a visa for the period permitted under the country's immigration rules, while several countries outside Africa also enjoy the same privilege.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng