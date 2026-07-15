The Republic of Senegal has announced visa-free entry for citizens of Nigeria and many other African countries

The list of eligible countries includes Ghana, Guinea, and many other countries on the African continent

On the government's website, the names of other countries from other continents were also listed

Senegal has made visa-free entry available to many African countries whose citizens wish to travel to the country for a visit or stay for up to 90 days.

There are over 50 countries in Africa. However, only a few of these countries have been granted visa-free entry by the Republic of Senegal.

Senegal publishes visa-free entry update, lists eligible African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Senegal releases list of eligible African countries

Information on the official website shows that these countries, whose citizens have the privilege to enter and stay in Senegal for up to 90 days, fall under Category A.

The same website also lists Categories B and C, which include countries from different continents.

However, this article focuses only on African countries whose citizens can travel to Senegal for a visit and stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

Senegal: Visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Below are the names of all 29 African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Senegal.

Algeria Benin Burkina Faso Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Congo D.R. Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Liberia Libya Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Niger Nigeria Rwanda Sierra Leone South Africa Togo Tunisia Uganda

The official Senegal government website, which also shows other countries under Categories A, B, and C, can be accessed through this link.

Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of the listed countries can enter Morocco without a visa for the period permitted under the country's immigration rules, while several countries outside Africa also enjoy the same privilege.

Source: Legit.ng