Ghana Immigration Service has published the full list of African countries whose citizens are allowed to enter Ghana without a visa in 2026

Citizens of all 14 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states can enter Ghana without a visa

Travellers from nine Southern and Eastern African countries, as well as Mauritius, are also eligible for visa-free entry for up to 60 days

The Ghana Immigration Service has published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to Ghana without obtaining a visa in 2026, covering dozens of nations across West, Southern, and Eastern Africa.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service's visa information page, citizens holding any type of passport from these countries are granted entry without prior visa arrangements.

Ghana names African countries that can enter without a visa in 2026, including Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea. Photo Credit: Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Ghana: ECOWAS countries with visa-free access

All 14 member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) qualify for unrestricted visa-free entry into Ghana, with no conditions attached. The countries are:

1. Nigeria

2. Senegal

3. Gambia

4. Guinea

5. Guinea Bissau

6. Sierra Leone

7. Burkina Faso

8. Togo

9. Ivory Coast

10. Mali

11. Niger

12. Liberia

13. Benin

14. Cape Verde

Ghana visa-free: Southern, Eastern Africa and Mauritius

Beyond the ECOWAS bloc, citizens from several Southern and Eastern African countries, as well as Mauritius, are also permitted to enter Ghana without a visa for stays of up to 60 days. The eligible countries are:

1. Lesotho.

2. Botswana.

3. Namibia.

4. Malawi.

5. Swaziland.

6. Tanzania.

7. Uganda.

8. Zimbabwe.

9. Kenya.

10. Mauritius.

The Ghana Immigration Service notes that the visa-free arrangement applies to all types of passports from these countries, meaning holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports are all covered under the same provisions.

Travellers from countries not on the visa-free list are required to obtain the appropriate visa before arriving in Ghana. Full details on visa categories and application requirements are available on the Ghana Immigration Service official website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ghana had lifted its visa requirement for many African nations.

Countries that are visa-free for Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a list of countries that Ghanaians can visit without a visa.

Despite these regular global border restrictions, the Ghanaian passport maintains a respectable level of global mobility, granting its holders access to numerous destinations completely visa-free.

These open-border arrangements provide an excellent opportunity for holidaymakers, business professionals, and adventurers looking to explore the world without the stress of prior immigration approval.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng