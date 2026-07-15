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List of African Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Need Visa to Travel to Barbados
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List of African Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Need Visa to Travel to Barbados

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Barbados grants visa-free entry to citizens of all 54 African countries under its current immigration policies
  • Travelers are spared the cost and wait times of traditional visa applications, needing only a valid passport and an onward ticket.
  • Standard border entry requirements (such as holding a passport valid for the duration of stay and completing the online customs form) still apply

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Travel plans to the Caribbean are becoming significantly easier for passport holders across the African continent.

Under the official travel guidelines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados, the island nation offers visa-free entry to citizens from a vast majority of countries globally.

Barbados grants visa-free entry to citizens of all 54 African countries under its current immigration policies.
Barbados has made it easier than ever for African passport holders to experience its world-class beaches and vibrant culture. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

For African travelers looking to experience the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and warm hospitality of Barbados, the process is streamlined.

In fact, citizens of all 54 internationally recognized African countries can travel to Barbados without needing to secure a visa beforehand.

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Full list of countries whose citizens can visit Nigeria without visa in 2026

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Below is the complete, compiled list of these visa-exempt African nations based on the official registry:

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cameroon
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Comoros
  12. Congo (Republic of the)
  13. Congo (Democratic Republic of the)
  14. Cote d’Ivoire
  15. Djibouti
  16. Egypt (Arab Rep. of)
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Eritrea
  19. Ethiopia
  20. Gabon
  21. Gambia
  22. Ghana
  23. Guinea
  24. Guinea-Bissau
  25. Kenya
  26. Lesotho
  27. Liberia
  28. Libya
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malawi
  31. Mali
  32. Mauritania
  33. Mauritius
  34. Morocco
  35. Mozambique
  36. Namibia
  37. Niger
  38. Nigeria
  39. Rwanda
  40. Sao Tome & Principe
  41. Senegal
  42. Seychelles
  43. Sierra Leone
  44. Somalia
  45. South Africa
  46. South Sudan
  47. Sudan
  48. Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland)
  49. Tanzania (United Rep. of)
  50. Togo
  51. Tunisia
  52. Uganda
  53. Zambia
  54. Zimbabwe

Important entry requirements to keep in mind

While citizens of these nations do not require a visa to land in Barbados, entry is still subject to standard border control clearance. Travelers must ensure they have the following prepared before departure:

Read also

Angola releases official list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026

  • Valid Passport: Your passport must be valid for the entire duration of your intended stay on the island.
  • Return Ticket: You must hold a valid, confirmed onward or return ticket to your country of residence or another destination.
  • Intended Address: A documented local address (such as a hotel booking or host invitation) must be provided upon arrival.
  • Financial Support: Evidence of personal financial support to cover the duration of your stay.
  • Immigration Form: Travelers must fill out the official Barbados immigration and customs form online prior to arrival.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs.

List of countries whose citizens are eligible for Japan visa exemption

Earlier, Legit.ng the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has updated its official guidelines regarding short-term entry, confirming a reciprocal visa exemption arrangement for 74 countries and regions.

The bilateral framework aims to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges by removing pre-departure visa application requirements for qualifying travellers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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