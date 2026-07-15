Barbados grants visa-free entry to citizens of all 54 African countries under its current immigration policies

Travelers are spared the cost and wait times of traditional visa applications, needing only a valid passport and an onward ticket.

Standard border entry requirements (such as holding a passport valid for the duration of stay and completing the online customs form) still apply

Travel plans to the Caribbean are becoming significantly easier for passport holders across the African continent.

Under the official travel guidelines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados, the island nation offers visa-free entry to citizens from a vast majority of countries globally.

Barbados has made it easier than ever for African passport holders to experience its world-class beaches and vibrant culture. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For African travelers looking to experience the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and warm hospitality of Barbados, the process is streamlined.

In fact, citizens of all 54 internationally recognized African countries can travel to Barbados without needing to secure a visa beforehand.

Below is the complete, compiled list of these visa-exempt African nations based on the official registry:

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Congo (Republic of the) Congo (Democratic Republic of the) Cote d’Ivoire Djibouti Egypt (Arab Rep. of) Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda Sao Tome & Principe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) Tanzania (United Rep. of) Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Important entry requirements to keep in mind

While citizens of these nations do not require a visa to land in Barbados, entry is still subject to standard border control clearance. Travelers must ensure they have the following prepared before departure:

Valid Passport: Your passport must be valid for the entire duration of your intended stay on the island.

Your passport must be valid for the entire duration of your intended stay on the island. Return Ticket: You must hold a valid, confirmed onward or return ticket to your country of residence or another destination.

You must hold a valid, confirmed onward or return ticket to your country of residence or another destination. Intended Address: A documented local address (such as a hotel booking or host invitation) must be provided upon arrival.

A documented local address (such as a hotel booking or host invitation) must be provided upon arrival. Financial Support: Evidence of personal financial support to cover the duration of your stay.

Evidence of personal financial support to cover the duration of your stay. Immigration Form: Travelers must fill out the official Barbados immigration and customs form online prior to arrival.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs.

List of countries whose citizens are eligible for Japan visa exemption

Earlier, Legit.ng the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has updated its official guidelines regarding short-term entry, confirming a reciprocal visa exemption arrangement for 74 countries and regions.

The bilateral framework aims to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges by removing pre-departure visa application requirements for qualifying travellers.

Source: Legit.ng