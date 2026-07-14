Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published its entry regime list, showing which nationalities can visit without a visa for private or tourism purposes

Most eligible countries receive up to 90 days within a 180-day window, though a small number of countries have shorter or differently structured allowances

No African country appeared on Ukraine's visa-free entry list, meaning Nigerian and other African travellers must obtain a visa before visiting

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the full list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for private or tourism purposes, and no African nation made the cut.

The entry regime list, which reflects conditions as of 8 June 2023, covers dozens of countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

Ukraine publishes official list of 83 countries eligible for visa-free entry. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: UGC

Most nationalities on the list are permitted to stay in Ukraine for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. A handful of countries operate under slightly different terms.

Countries With Visa-Free Access to Ukraine

The majority of eligible countries are granted the standard 90-days-in-180-days allowance. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Israel, Turkey, and most European Union member states, among others.

Several Latin American countries also feature on the list, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Panama, and Paraguay. Caribbean nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are likewise included.

Within the post-Soviet region, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan all benefit from visa-free arrangements with Ukraine.

A smaller number of countries have different conditions. Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals can stay for up to 30 days within a 60-day window. Brunei Darussalam is permitted 30 days. Hong Kong SAR holders are allowed only 14 days. Brazil's arrangement permits 90 days but without the rolling 180-day framework explicitly stated for most others.

North Macedonia's visa-free access is restricted to holders of biometric travel documents, while India's entry arrangement is listed alongside an e-Visa option rather than purely visa-free access.

Ukraine Visa-free Access: No African Country Eligible

The list contains no African country. Travellers holding Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, South African, or any other African passport must apply for a Ukrainian visa before travelling. Visa applications are submitted through Ukraine's official online visa portal.

The ministry also notes that the visa-free regime applies strictly to private and tourism visits. Entry for the purposes of study, employment, or other activities generally requires a visa regardless of nationality.

Travellers must also hold a valid ordinary passport of their country of citizenship to benefit from the visa-free arrangement, and in certain cases an in-person interview may still be required.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng