Someone close to South African footballer Jayden Adams had spoken up about his heartbreaking final moments

The insider also claimed Jayden had stopped eating properly in the days following his grandmother's passing, which affected him profoundly

Social media users reacted with sadness to the tweet, with many noting that the loss of a grandparent could run deeper than expected

A person close to the late South African footballer Jayden Adams reportedly spoke out about the emotional state he had been in before his death.

According to the insider, the overwhelming grief over his grandmother's passing had left him in a very dark place.

Cause of Jayden Adams' death disclosed by close source. Photo credit: Dan Kasina/X.

Source: Twitter

Grandmother's death left Jayden struggling

The details emerged in a post shared on X by user Dan Kasina, who quoted someone with direct knowledge of Adams' final days.

According to the account, Jayden had been profoundly consumed by depression following his grandmother's death and had stopped eating properly in the period that followed.

While sharing the tweet, Dan Kasina noted that some individuals shared a bond with their grandparents that rivaled or even surpassed what they felt for their parents.

Don said:

"His grandmother not even his own mother. There’s more to this story than meet the eyes."

Mister Adexy said:

"So sad to hear this. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Minky added:

"He looked so lonely there."

See the post below:

Man posts rare clip of late Jayden Adams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench resurfaced on X following news of his death.

The clip showed Adams in his Bafana Bafana jersey, number 23, appearing distressed during a fixture.

Source: Legit.ng