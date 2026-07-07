A Nigerian lady who left Nigeria for Canada years ago has revealed that she has recorded more achievements in the North American country than in all the years she lived in her home country

Over the past two years in Canada, the lady, who is an author, stated that she has built multiple streams of income that pay her bills

She shared the craziest part about life in Canada when compared to how she lived in Nigeria, and she highlighted some aspects of her living that have improved

A Canada-based Nigerian lady, Chiletam Nwadiuto Amadi, has stated that she has achieved more in the foreign country than almost all her life in Nigeria.

Chiletam, in a Facebook post on July 6, revealed that she has built multiple streams of income in Canada that help her pay her bills without feeling burdened.

A Nigerian lady in Canada highlights some of her achievements in two years. Photo Credit: Chiletam

Source: Facebook

Chiletam noted that it was something she struggled to actualise in Nigeria for years, but she achieved it in Canada in the space of a few years.

She further stated that when she was in Nigeria, she used to think that the idea of having seven streams of income was a myth, but Canada made her realise it is possible.

She wrote on Facebook:

"I have achieved more in two years in Canada than I did in almost all my life in Nigeria.

"Yesterday, my friend landed in Canada from Nigeria.

"I spent time giving her my personal orientation on money, opportunities, and settling into life here.

"Over the past two years, I have built multiple streams of income that pay my bills without making me feel burdened.

"That was something I struggled to achieve in Nigeria.

"In fact, while I was in Nigeria, I used to think the idea of having seven streams of income was a myth, one of those motivational phrases people throw around.

"Then I came to Canada and realized it is actually possible to build multiple income streams when you’re in a system with opportunities that allow people to earn in different ways.

"In two years, I achieved what I struggled for years to accomplish..."

Canada resident highlights some of her achievements

Chiletam, an author, highlighted some of her achievements in the North American country.

In her words:

"The craziest part is that I don’t work as hard as I used to in Nigeria….

"I go to bed earlier now.

"I’m more relaxed and at peace.

"I eat better and have more energy.

"I’m more balanced financially, emotionally, and mentally.

"I still have time for recreation..."

A Nigerian lady compares her life in Canada to when she was in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Chiletam

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Canadian resident's testimony triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Canadian resident's testimony below:

Adaobi Nwanya said:

"God bless you for saying the truth m because some people will be like japa will not solve anything ynnn ynnn ynnn ynnnn. Nonsense. God bless you biko."

Festus Achonwa said:

"Chiletam, what u said is true. Sometimes environment matters to ur growth. What i couldnt achieve 5yrs of wking in the banking sector in nigeria. Within two to 3 yrs hv achieved more things."

Esther Luke said:

"And one day, I wish we can come together and fight for home the same way these Western people fought for theirs."

Hixeec Adewusi said:

"I am happy for you, lady.

"But you did not specific your type of job...you know each abroad nations have their most jobs usually available...some construction,some medical like nurse n so on.

"Pls ma."

Chibueze Ezennaya said:

"You’re not just building streams, you’re building a life! Help the helpless too, by showing them the way 🙌. Including me."

Omolola B. Ayooye Zayzay said:

"Be like say you just open my diary, the environment is a real weapon fashioned against one's effort."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada had disclosed five jobs she did.

Lady who relocated to Canada laments online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had lamented online after she relocated to Canada.

In a video shared on TikTok, she expressed worry that she did not expect to face such challenges in Canada and that she had not been warned before embarking on the relocation.

She said if she had been warned, she might have remained in Nigeria, stressing how tough it is to land a job in Canada. She compared her living conditions when in Nigeria to her current situation in Canada, stating that President Tinubu gave her a job back at home.

Source: Legit.ng