A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada gave a breakdown of the activities she did in just one month and three weeks

She also listed the five jobs she did during the time period, and what she also noticed about the educational system

Her video went viral on social media, and many who came across her post shared their thoughts and observations

A Nigerian lady gave a breakdown of her activities one month and three weeks after relocating to Canada.

She opened up about the jobs she did, her house-hunting experience and life at her new school.

A Nigerian lady in Canada mentions 5 jobs she did in 1 month after relocation. Photo: @lifewithprecious_3

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares job experience in Canada

Identified as @lifewithprecious_3 on TikTok, the lady stated how she had to face her fears during interviews and also boost her credentials.

She added:

“I also had to get a bunch of certificates to add to my CV like my food handler certificate, my smart serve certificate and also my first aid certificate too. In less than 3 weeks, I found myself working as a server. I even worked at a bicycle marathon and a movie theatre.

“As if that wasn’t enough, your girl got a permanent job as a sales rep for a fashion brand… I also had to juggle all of this with my braiding business. You can imagine the stress.”

She further asked:

“Was I doing too much for just one month or I was doing enough?”

The video was captioned:

“One month breakdown Moving from Nigeria to Toronto and how that has been going for me.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s experience in Canada

Doc slim said:

"3 jobs in 1 video. So why are they saying no jobs in Canada? People just come on here to lie. 😂 Anyways thanks for clearing the doubt."

kufre_mfon said:

"You were not doing too much oo 🤭 I’ve been here 7 weeks too."

WazieCarmen🌹said:

"Dear how long did u wait for ur visa release ?? love the video btw."

Miss k🤎🧸said:

"You're not doing too much o.. Been here almost two months and I've only stepped out to get groceries or complete my documentation…. God help me."

hallihallohalloechen10 said:

"How comes so many nigérians qre able to move to TO? Is it because of your degree? My friend in Germany couldn’t get in so maybe that info would be helpful."

Elaine said:

"You're super woman 🥺❤️❤️be my friend already let me use you as a point of contact cos I'm coming to join you there soon in Jesus MIGHTY Name Amen."

🎀FADESHEWA🫧🎀👑said:

"You’re doing well my Love 🥰🥰 you’re not doing too much in fact I’m proud of you 👏 imagine me get these opportunities to travel too 😳 I also have multiple skill that I knew how to do but I pray 🙏 the Lord will do mine soo."

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada mentions five jobs she did in one month. Photo: @lifewithprecious_3

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng