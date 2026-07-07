Federal Government reduces import duties on vehicles, easing costs for Nigerians struggling with high prices

Customs targets N11.07 trillion revenue for 2026, planning improved collection strategies despite fiscal challenges

Lawmakers praise reduced tariffs but question effectiveness against cargo diversion to neighbouring ports

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has officially reduced import duties on both used (Tokunbo) and brand-new vehicles, a move expected to lower the cost of vehicle imports and provide relief for millions of Nigerians struggling with soaring car prices.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, confirmed the development while defending the agency's 2026 budget proposal before the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise.

According to Adeniyi, import tariffs on used vehicles have been slashed from 15% to 5%, while duties on brand-new vehicles have been reduced from 20% to 10% under the Federal Government's 2026 fiscal policy.

New import duty on new and used cars emerges as Customs confirms new policy. Credit: NCS

Source: Getty Images

New vehicle duty rates already in effect

Adeniyi disclosed that implementation of the revised tariff regime began in May, marking a major policy shift aimed at easing the cost of vehicle imports.

He explained that although the lower tariffs are expected to encourage legitimate imports and improve trade, they could also reduce Customs revenue from vehicle imports.

"The new excise tariff is contained in the 2026 fiscal policy. We believe these measures will improve revenue collection. However, tariffs on vehicles have been reduced significantly.

Used vehicles now attract five per cent duty instead of 15 per cent, while new vehicles have been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. This may negatively affect revenue," Adeniyi said.

Lawmakers welcome the tariff reduction

The announcement was welcomed by members of the House Committee, who described the policy as a long-awaited relief for Nigerians.

Committee Chairman Leke Abejide praised the Federal Government for responding to public concerns over the high cost of imported vehicles.

He urged Nigerians to acknowledge the policy as a positive step, noting that many citizens and businesses had repeatedly called for lower import charges.

However, lawmakers also questioned whether the reduced tariffs would be sufficient to stop importers from diverting cargo to neighbouring ports, particularly Cotonou in the Benin Republic, according to a report by TheCable.

Abia lawmaker Alex Mascot argued that many importers still avoid Nigerian ports because of the overall high cost of clearing goods, despite the tariff reduction.

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target

Despite several fiscal concessions introduced by the government, the Nigeria Customs Service exceeded its 2025 revenue target.

Adeniyi disclosed that the agency generated N7.258 trillion between January and December 2025, surpassing its approved target by N1.153 trillion, representing an 18.89% increase.

He attributed the performance to improved enforcement and compliance, despite policies that reduced Customs collections.

These included the suspension of excise duty on telecommunications services, tax incentives for healthcare imports, exemptions on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, as well as duty waivers granted under various government programmes.

The Customs boss also revealed that imports worth N34.538 trillion qualified for revenue concessions in 2025, with petroleum products accounting for the largest share, followed by military imports and other approved exemptions.

Customs targets N11.07 trillion in 2026

Looking ahead, Adeniyi said the Nigeria Customs Service has been assigned a N11.074 trillion revenue target for the 2026 fiscal year.

To achieve the ambitious goal, the agency plans to fully deploy its Unified Customs Information System, known as B'Odogwu, strengthen post-clearance audits, expand the Authorised Economic Operator programme, deploy geospatial technology to tackle smuggling, and deepen collaboration with stakeholders.

Dealers are expected to crash the prices of new and used cars as FG slashes import duty. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He added that the planned reintroduction of the Green Tax and other fiscal measures are expected to support revenue growth despite uncertainties in global trade caused by geopolitical tensions.

For 2026, the Customs Service proposed an expenditure budget of N1.235 trillion, covering personnel costs, overheads, and capital projects aimed at modernising operations and improving nationwide revenue collection.

Key facts about FG's new Green Tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has commenced the implementation of its Green Tax Surcharge, a new environmental levy designed to reduce carbon emissions while encouraging the importation of cleaner vehicles into Nigeria.

The policy, which took effect on July 1 under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, is being implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) alongside a broader review of import tariffs and excise duties affecting vehicles, food items, industrial inputs and other products.

While the Green Tax has raised concerns among vehicle importers and clearing agents about its potential impact on costs, the government insists the measure is part of a wider reform.

Source: Legit.ng