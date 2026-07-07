A young mother of one who lost her sight after childbirth has expressed appreciation to Funke Akindele for her support

In a video, the lady who recently underwent brain surgery and is set to undergo an eye operation shared how the Nollywood actress came through for her

Reacting, Funke Akindele also prayed for perfect healing for the young mother, as many applauded her

A heartwarming story of generosity is trending on social media after a young mother of one, Salaundeer Fathia, who lost her eyesight following childbirth, publicly appreciated Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele for her generous support.

In a video released by content creator Olarinoye Oluwatofunmi on Monday, July 6, 2026, the woman expressed deep appreciation to Akindele, sharing how the actress's assistance has helped her during the difficult period.

Young mother opens up about support from Funke Akindele. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/king_of_reality1

Source: Instagram

The content creator who revealed the woman also recently underwent brain surgery hinted that Akindele supported her with a substantial amount. He added that the young mother is set to undergo an eye operation to regain her sight.

Reacting to the video, Funke Akindele also prayed for the young mother's healing.

She wrote:

"Thank you so much for supporting. May the good Lord perfect her healing. There will be a great miracle. "

How the young mother lost her sight

In March 2026, the content creator released a video on social media, where the young mother opened up about her predicament.

According to her, she began to have issues with her sight two weeks after giving birth.

She revealed that upon going for a medical checkup, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that affected her eyes.

The young mother revealed that doctors recommended urgent multiple surgeries, which cost the sum of ₦20 million.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele opened up about her first time on a movie set. She recounted how actress Kate Henshaw comforted her when she was scared.

Young mother who received support from Funke Akindele opens up about her predicament. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of a young mother opening up about her predicament is below:

Another video of the young mother appreciating Nollywood actress Funke Akindele for her support is below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele supports young mother

Legit.ng compiled some reactions; read them below:

lanrealewilese said:

"@funkejenifaakindele Angeli to ngbe ori Ile Ayotunde mi seh God bless you ma we love you."

temii.teee said:

"Awwn God bless her this news made my day like the money is mine."

boluwatyfe_01 said:

"Aunty funke is doing so well for the needy this days God bless you ma."

bimpzy_organic_skincare reacted:

"funkejenifaakindele God bless you more for supporting her ma, where u take the money from will never dry in Jesus name."

Funke Akindele teases Vee Iye

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele sparked conversations after playfully berating BBNaija star Vee Iye over her dress.

A viral video showed the moment the prominent filmmaker turned the camera on Vee during a casual home visit on June 2, 2026.

Funke Akindele jokingly referred to the reality television star as a junior olosho because of her revealing black spaghetti-strap top.

Source: Legit.ng